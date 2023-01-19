Republic IMPACT: Blanket Ban On Air India Pee-Gate Accused Shankar Mishra For 4 Months

In a big Republic impact, Air India has banned pee-gate accused Shankar Misha for four months from flying with them. The other airlines are also going to ban him after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA's) instructions, sources said.

According to sources privy to the development, the decision to ban Shankar Mishra was decided in an internal meeting by Air India CEO.

The incident allegedly took place on November 26 on the business class of an Air India New York-New Delhi flight when Mishra, in an inebriated condition, walked up to an elderly woman's seat, exposed himself and urinated on her.

In a statement, Air India said, "The independent three-member Internal Committee under the Chairmanship of the former District Judge has concluded that Shankar Mishra is covered under the definition of “unruly passenger” and is banned from flying for a period of 4 months as per the relevant provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR)."



"The passenger has already been put on the airline’s 'No Fly List'. Air India has shared a copy of the Internal Committee report with the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and will also be intimating other airlines operating in the country," it added.

Last week, Mishra's lawyer told the Delhi court that Mishra did not commit the offensive act and that it was the woman who urinated on her seat.

"The complainant woman's seat was blocked. It wasn’t possible for him (Mishra) to go there. The woman has a problem of incontinence. She urinated on herself. She is a Kathak dancer, 80% of kathak dancers have this issue," Shankar Misha's counsel told court.

"Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case, the urine could not reach to seat's front area. Also, the passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complaint," the advocate added.

However, the victim rubbished Mishra's story and said that the allegations are completely false and concocted.