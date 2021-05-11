Republic Impact: Chandigarh Admin Imposes Cap On O2 Cylinder Usage For Private Hospitals

Shortly after Republic Media Network released its investigative report on Chandigarh private hospital's abnormal consumption of medical oxygen amid the pandemic, the administration came down heavily upon all the private hospitals. As a result of this investigation by Republic TV, the Chandigarh administration has now said that each private hospital will only get 120 cylinders each day.

COVID: Chandigarh Pvt hospital questioned over abnormal consumption of O2

As per Republic TV's investigative report, Eden Hospital of Chandigarh had been consuming 350-400 oxygen cylinders, whereas its capacity is just 60 beds. When Republic TV's team reached out to Eden Director regarding this abnormal consumption, Dr Sanjay Bansal refuted all allegations. Eden Hospital's Director said, "What will the hospital do with extra oxygen cylinders." Citing that the high number of COVID-19 patients are being admitted to the hospital on daily basis, Dr Sanjay Bansal denied the allegations of hoarding or black marketeering of O2.

Upon speaking to the family members of the patients admitted to the Eden hospital of Chandigarh, Republic was informed that the hospital authorities had not been showing any transparency in case of the patients admitted. One person, whose father was admitted at Eden Hospital said, "The staff does not maintain any transparency and is also charging exorbitantly high prices for the treatment."

COVID-19 situation in India

Since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic, India is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases. Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh to 4-lakh cases being reported every day.

Reporting a slight dip on Tuesday, the country registered 3,29,942 new infections and 3,876 fatalities, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517 and the death toll to 2,49,992, and with this, the fatality rate has come down to 1.09 per cent while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 82.75 per cent. The active cases have increased to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections.

