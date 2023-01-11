Republic IMPACT: FIR Filed On Construction Company; CM Bommai Assures Action In 24 Hrs

After a massive Republic campaign, an FIR has been filed in the metro pillar collapse case against the construction company that was involved in the civic apathy case. This comes in connection with a horrific incident wherein a 30-year-old woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son lost their lives after the iron structure erected to build a pier fell on them while they were travelling on a scooter as pillion riders.

As per the FIR, Nagarjuna construction company (NCC) which is based out of Hyderabad is responsible for the construction and development work of the metro has been named accused number 1 in the case. Along with the company, seven employees working for NCC and BMRCL have also been named as accused--

Accused No 2- Prabhakar, Joint Engineer, NCC

Accused No 3- Chaitanya, Director

Accused No 4- Mathai, SPM NCC,

Accused No 5- Vikas Singh, PM NCC

Accused No 6- Lakshmipathi, Supervisor and site manager, NCC

Accused No 7-Venkatesh Shetty- deputy chief engineer BMRCL

Accused No 8- Mahesh Bendekari, Executive engineer (EE), BMRCL

As per the information, all the accused will be taken into custody and interrogated. The company might also be blocked and blacklisted for life.

#BREAKING | Republic Impact: FIR filed against the construction company involved in the Bengaluru apathy.

#BREAKING | Republic Impact: FIR filed against the construction company involved in the Bengaluru apathy.

"Wait for 24 hours": Republic confronts Karnataka CM

Republic confronted Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai a day after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near the Hennur area of Bengaluru, near the ring road killing a mother-son duo. As Republic questioned CM Bommai on the civic apathy, he assured that action will be taken against those found guilty and justice will be provided as he stated, "Wait for 24 hours". On Tuesday, Karnataka CM said the state government will inquire about the reason how the incident happened, and provide compensation to the affected family.

#BREAKING | Republic confronts K'taka CM Bommai over Bengaluru civic apathy; CM assures action in 24 hrs.

Moments after the accident, Republic also accessed the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage that captured the exact moment when the metro pillar collapsed. The clip showed that the incident happened at 10:20 am on January 10 where the pillar was caught falling next to a busy road as bystanders rushed to help the family.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) promised a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the deceased and pinned the blame on the contractor and the concerned engineers stating that they have issued a notice. BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez reached the accident spot and instead of apologising harped on the quality of his company's work. He stated that all precautions were taken and in spite of that, such an incident occurred. "We have to conduct a detailed investigation to know why this incident occurred"

'Lost Everything': Bengaluru Metro Pillar Collapse Victim's Husband expresses grief

The deceased victim's husband detailed what transpired before him. "Within a fraction of a second, this incident happened. I was not able to get control. As soon as I saw back, my wife and kid had fallen and nothing was in my hand". In his message to the state government, the man said, "I have lost everything. I hope precautions are taken so it doesn't happen to anyone else."

Vijayakumar, the victim's father-in-law claimed that the Contractor in charge clearly did not take safety measures and demanded that the construction work at the incident spot be stopped immediately.

Eyewitness shares horror

Republic TV talked to the eyewitness and tried to gain access to more details regarding the incident. Revealing that the police did not support the locals in taking the injured man to the nearest hospital, he informed that his wife and son succumbed to the injuries on the spot.

Speaking to Republic TV, the eyewitness said, “Since past seven days we were informing the authorities that the pillar will collapse, but they were not listening to us. Today, at 10:05 am, a family, including a man, a woman and their son, was coming on a two-wheeler when the pillar collapsed. Following the mishap, the lady and her son died on the spot. The man is also critically injured. The police are also not supporting. When the locals came to help the injured man and decided to take him to the nearest hospital, the police did not even open the barricades. The government is not at all concerned about citizens' lives,” he added.