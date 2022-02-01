Republic IMPACT: Guntur's Jinnah Tower Decorated In Tricolour Days After Republic Day Row

In what can be termed as a big Republic impact, days after a massive controversy erupted over hoisting the National Flag at Jinnah tower in Guntur District of Andhra Pradesh, officials have decided to decorate the tower with Tricolour. On January 26, Republic had reported & debated how a group of activists were stopped from unfurling the national flag on Jinnah Tower, which had sparked massive public outrage.

On February 1, GMC Mayor along with the MLA of Guntur East Mohammed Musthafa visited the tower and inspected the security arrangements. Musthafa, YSRCP MLA, said that on the request of various groups, officials have decided to decorate the tower with the Tricolours and will also construct a pole to hoist the national flag near the tower.

Citizens prevented from hoisting tricolour in Guntur

In a shocking incident, the Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a group of activists who tried to hoist the Indian National Flag on Jinnah Tower in the state's Guntur district. As per sources, when Hindu Vahini activists tried to hoist the National flag on Jinnah Tower on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, police officials who were deployed at the spot opposed the move and took them into custody.

Visuals of the incident were shared by BJP leaders on social media who lashed out at the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for preventing Indians from hosting the Tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao remarked that while the Indian flag was being hoisted in Srinagar's Lal Chowk for the first time since Independence, the YSRCP government was not allowing the unfurling of the Tricolour on a tower named after the country's divider.

BJP co in-charge of Andhra Pradesh Sunil Deodhar also slammed CM Reddy asking him if 'Jinnah circle' was not a part of the Republic of India.