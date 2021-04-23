Republic Impact: J&K Govt Seeks Immediate Supply Of FabiFlu From Two Companies

A day after Republic did a reality check on claims made by Jammu and Kashmir Government and found that the on-ground situation is contrary to the claims being made by top officials of the J&K Health Department. Sources in J&K Government told Republic that J&K Drug Controller Department takes up the matter with Government. Two manufacturing companies have contacted by J&K Government to ensure the supplies of FabiFlu. As of now, Only 1400 tablets of FabiFlu available at distribution channels in Jammu.

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health on Republic’s question on April 21 claimed that there are no reports with J&K Government that infected people are not getting Fabiflu.

“Fabiflu as you (Republic) said that people are not getting it, we haven’t got any reports. We will take the necessary steps that will be required to make it available to people and will ensure that they get it. On prescription, "Atal Dulloo said.

With Republic getting calls from people residing in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir that they are unable to get FabiFlu medicine even after having a prescription from a doctor.

“On 16th April, My father tested COVID19 positive and since then it's been four days and I am trying to get FabiFlu from chemist shops but unable to. We are told that it is not in stock and will be given in case it comes,” the daughter of a COVID-19 positive patient told Republic.

Republic takes Cognizance

Republic Investigation Team swung into action to check the claims being made by the J&K Government and the family of COVID19 positive patient. From Sainik Colony to Channi Himmat, Gandhi Nagar to Bakshi Nagar and other areas within the city and found that claims made by Jammu Kashmir Government are far from reality. Many medicine shop owners told Republic Investigation Team that FabiFlu 400 is out of stock, you can get FabiFlu 200 as they only have it available with them. Others told Republic that they don’t have FabiFlu in stock and don’t even have an idea when will they be getting it.

Republic Investigation team only reached out to top medical stores in the city and they too are without stocks, the question which now arises is what will be the scenario in the rural belt.

(Image Credits: PTI/PIXABAY/ANI)