Republic IMPACT: 'Murder' Charges Invoked In TN Soldier's Killing; Stalin Govt Remains Mum

In a big Republic impact, the Tamil Nadu police have added the murder charge in the FIR registered in connection with the army jawan Lance Naik Prabhu murder case. The FIR has been filed on the complaint of the deceased soldier's brother and eyewitness Prabhakar's confession after which three non-bailable sections have also been added to the FIR.

Republic accessed the FIR copy which multiple sections have been slapped against all the accused under sections 302 (murder), 307 (Attempt to commit murder), 147 (guilty of rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 294(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Today, after eight days after the incident, the Tamil Nadu police reached the crime scene and initiated the probe

Notably, the entire row erupted when the soldier got into a heated argument on February 8 with the DMK leader Chinnasamy over washing clothes near a tank. Following this, Chinnasamy, along with nine others, allegedly attacked the soldier and his brother, Prabhakar.

The soldier was admitted to a government hospital in critical condition and died on February 15. According to sources, the DMK leader behind the killing of jawan slipped away from the Krishnagiri district and stayed in Kolar with his relatives, hiding from the state police. The police got hold of him on Wednesday.

CM Stalin maintains silence

With 48 hours passed after the gruesome killing of the army jawan, the M.K. Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government maintained silence over the heinous matter. The response of CM Stalin holds immense importance as the councillor who is the main accused in the murder belongs to his party-- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Notably, Republic confronted Tamil Nadu CM on Thursday but he stayed mum.

A DMK spokesperson, TKS Elangovan defended the matter and called it a small issue which got escalated. "There was a murder and the Police have taken action. It was a local issue where a small quarrel got escalated and resulted in murder. All those (involved) in the incident have been arrested by the police."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai came down heavily on the "Jantar Mantra" and "candlelight march" gangs who are staying silent over the murder of an Indian Army jawan. He went on to lash out at Chief Minister MK Stalin for his silence stating he is "completely clueless" and that "he has lost control of the administration".

