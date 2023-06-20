Republic In USA: How New York Is Gearing Up For PM Modi’s FIRST State Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to make his first State visit to the United States and Indian-Americans are gearing up to welcome him with fanfare. To provide our readers and viewers with every single detail of PM Modi’s crucial US visit, Republic Media team is on the ground in New York City to give an extensive coverage of how preparations are going on in the Big Apple to give a grand welcome to the Indian Prime Minister.

Indian diaspora gears up to welcome PM Modi

The excitement is palpable among the Indian-Americans who are preparing to welcome PM Modi on US soil.

On Sunday, they held a ‘India Unity Day March’ as a grand welcome gesture for the Indian leader in about 20 major cities across the country.

“Modi ji is a great visionary who delivers as well. The Indian community in the US really respects him and believes in him," a member of the community told Republic.

A bird's-eye view of Yoga Day preparations

PM Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations for the first time at the UN Headquarters in New York on June 21. Take a look below at Republic's bird's-eye view of Central Park where PM Modi will be performing Yoga along with 4,000 others.

#LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for United States; All eyes on PM Modi's first state visit to US.#PMModiUSVisit #PMModi #JoeBiden



CATCH Republic's non-stop coverage from New York, United States with @aishkapoor https://t.co/xxdILOXnTH pic.twitter.com/7Jr9DjhRru — Republic (@republic) June 20, 2023

Outside the New York Palace Hotel

Republic visited the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, a palatial structure on Madison Avenue, that has been prepped and polished before the arrival of PM Modi. All security protocols have been put in place to host one of the hotel's most notable guests.

#LIVE | India-Americans gear up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra on State visit.

Republic's @aishkapoor reports from outside New York Place Hotel.



Tune in to WATCH-https://t.co/xxdILOXnTH for more updates on PM Modi's US visit. #PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/PSWuE5mpJz — Republic (@republic) June 20, 2023

New York restaurant launches ‘Modi Thali’

The Indian diaspora is preparing for a cultural extravaganza ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit. In an effort to honour the Indian Prime Minister, an Indian restaurant in New York has introduced a 'Modi Thali' in its menu that contains several Gujarati dishes like Khichdi, Dhokla, Khandavi, Bhindi Kadhi, Shrikhand and Methi Thepla.

PM leaves for historic visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emplaned for a historic State visit to the US where he will hold extensive talks with US President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress.

Talking about his US visit, PM Modi, in his blog, said, “I am confident that my visit to the US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges.”