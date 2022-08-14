Republic Interacts With Indian Army Jawans At LoC As Forces Vow To Keep Status Quo Intact

As India commemorates its 75th year of Independence on August 15, Republic Media Network marked its presence at the Line of Control (LoC) that separates India and Pakistan. The Republic TV crew arrived at the Indian Army bunker near the Pakistani ridge from where the Jawans carry out surveillance activities day in and day out. In an exclusive conversation with an Army officer, he even explained about the equipment that the forces are using to keep an eye on their enemies and the orders they follow to maintain the status quo.

'Shoot to kill'

The army Jawan deployed at the bunker near the Salamabad Nala revealed that 'shoot to kill' is the order that they follow in order to stop the terrorists from entering the Indian territory. He explained that this gives the officers the permission to shoot and eliminate the intruder without hesitation. The army bunker is also equipped with high-technology surveillance instruments such as thermal imaging as well as CCTV cameras along with phone lines for communication.

According to the Jawan, the special cameras installed around the LoC allow the forces to carry out surveillance activities in any and every weather and equipment such as searchlights helps them to continue the operations during the dark hours. He further said that all these equipment and devices are to help the army achieve the main objective, which is 'shoot to kill', along the LoC and prevent the terrorists from sneaking in.

India celebrates 75 years of Independence

This year's Independence Day will mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence from British rule, hence it is being celebrated with new ideas such as the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. This campaign is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and is being organised by the Centre from August 13 to 15. With this, the government aims to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and mark the 75th year of independence by building a personal connection to the Tiranga as well as recognising it as an embodiment of their commitment to nation-building.

