Days after riots in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, Republic TV's investigation has revealed the truth behind the violence and how victims are being forced to either live in terror or flee from their homes. Visuals accessed by Republic TV showed how several of the victims of the violence were leaving the area, and putting up their houses for sale. Outside several homes, scribblings of 'yeh makaan bikau hai' (this house is for sale) were seen.

Speaking to Republic, one of the victim's families shared that rioting and arson were a common occurrence when Hindu festivals were near. He revealed that families living in the region were suffering losses worth lakhs owing to the relentless violence.

"Whenever Hindus have a festival, they start doing this. It happens every time, they keep trying to disrupt our lives, so we leave and then they dominate the entire region. At least 15 people have already left. We are being forced to flee," said a man.

His wife added, "If we don't leave, how will we live? Our homes are burnt, and all our money keep going towards rebuilding our homes. We are facing losses worth lakhs. We have to sell our house. Police come only after the incident, how is it of any help."

Exodus happening since last 5 years: Khargone violence victim

Another victim of the violence revealed that this rioting and terror was happening in the last five years, and there were barely any Hindu families left in Sanjay Nagar. "It keeps happening, they are continuously eyeing our houses. You will see this writing (of houses on sale), on at least 8 such homes. And these people who are trying to throw us, have barely been here. They have just come here in the last 2-4 years. They keep burning Hindu homes, and then they buy our places for cheap because they know we are living in fear," he said.

Speaking to Republic, a Madhya Pradesh police personnel shared that on the day of the violence, stones were pelted from the masjid, and rioters also opened fire and threw petrol bombs.

"The stones were pelted from the masjid when the Ram Navami processions were passing. Then they went into the lanes to burn homes and cars. There were points from where stones were pelted. The police force reached all these areas. Around 77 people are in our custody. Miscreants also opened fire, and threw petrol bombs. SP Khargone has a gunshot injury," the officer shared.

Stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone on Sunday, coupled with incidents of arson and violence. The incident prompted authorities to clamp curfew in three affected areas and impose section 144 in the entire city. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has affirmed that the rioters won't be spared and will be made to pay for vandalizing public as well as private property. Homes of several rioters have been razed to the ground by bulldozers.