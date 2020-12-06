'Republic Is Unbreakable': Arnab Asserts His Pride In Ghanshyam On AVP's Release From Jail

On Sunday, Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh was released from Taloja jail, 26 days after he was arrested by Mumbai Police's crime branch and 21 hours after he was granted bail.

As Ghanshyam Singh came out of the Taloja jail, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami hailed his courage and strength, and asked him about his ordeal in custody. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch had arrested Ghanshyam from his residence at 7.40 am on November 10 and had been opposing his bail. After his arrest, shockingly, Ghanshyam was produced in court with a black cloth covering his face and paraded like a terrorist, and that was just the start, as Ghanshyam also revealed he was physically attacked on day 2 of his police custody.

Arnab Goswami said, "For 26 days, my friend, my brother and our senior distribution assistant vice president Ghanshyam has been persecuted for absolutely no reason. The Mumbai Police knows they are trying to fix him. Mumbai Police should know that they cannot fix the truth, Mumbai Police should know that they cannot fix the Republic, and Ghanshyam has come out stronger from Taloja jail today. There is incredible support across India for Republic. Republic is unbreakable. We are ready for the battle. Nothing will stop the spirit of Republic Media Network."

Speaking to Arnab, Ghanshyam spoke about his days in prison and narrated how he was pressurised to accept Police's version of the case. In a shocking revelation, Ghanshyam also said that he was beaten on the second day of his Police custody. Ghanshyam said, "They wanted to know what we have done, but we have not done anything, that is the ultimate thing that we have not done anything illegal. We are very strong and we won today."

On being credited for his strength, he continued and revealed the source of his fortitude: "They tried to put pressure on me that we have done something illegal. But I have denied it since I have not done anything illegal. On the very second day of Police custody, they beat me. But I did not budge because we are with the truth. Satyameva Jayate."

Earlier, Ghanshyam also spoke about the incident where he was being taken to the court with his face covered with a black cloth and paraded like a terrorist, "They said your name will be out in the public. People will see your face. They just used to take me to the court and call out my name. Then, I used to wave my hand and that's it. I was not even aware of what was happening there. The way I was picked up from my home and taken to jail and then asked a lot of questions. Everything was baseless. Then I was brought here to Taloja."

