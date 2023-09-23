Republic Kannada Is Live! Revolution In Karnataka News Market Begins, Channel On-air Now

Republic Media Network, the world's largest journalist-managed network, made its debut in the Kannada news market with the launch of Republic Kannada on Saturday, September 23. This expansion represents a momentous milestone in the network's ongoing mission to deliver news from a national perspective to every part of India.

Republic Kannada is the fourth channel to be introduced by the Republic Network in the span of just six years since its inception in 2017, aligning seamlessly with Republic's unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity. Republic Kannada is a fully-owned channel of the Republic Media Network, which is now on-air with fundamentals of dedication to news.

Republic Kannada: 'Nimma Dhwani’

The Republic Kannada news channel has entered the Kannada news market with its tagline ‘ನಿಮ್ಮ ಧ್ವನಿ’ (Nimma Dhwani’ or ‘Your Voice’), putting the people of Karnataka at the forefront in the channel’s pledge to fight for people’s causes. It's set to disrupt the Kannada news genre with the Republic Media Network’s iconic news values, resonating with many across the country.

For the viewers, Republic Kannada will be accountability-driven and investigation-focused to bring news to the fore with 100 per cent accuracy and determination. Citizen-oriented newly launched Republic Kannada will reflect the impact-chasing DNA of the Republic Media Network.

Republic Kannada: Over 300 professionals

Republic Kannada, headquartered in the heart of Bengaluru, kicked off its on-air operations with over 300 professionals, including over 100 on-ground journalists, deployed across all 31 districts of Karnataka. The channel will have an additional stringer base of over 500 journalists. Every story, every injustice, every demand of the citizens from every region, every village and every locality of Karnataka will find a loud and effective voice in REPUBLIC KANNADA.