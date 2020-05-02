Republic Media Network CFO S Sundaram Speaks After 7-hr Interrogation By Mumbai Police

After being questioned by the Mumbai police for over seven hours, Republic Media Network's Chief Financial Officer S Sundaram, on Saturday stated that Republic Media Network will continue to co-operate with the police's investigation into the broadcast program. He added that he was questioned about the company's background and not about the Palghar case as such. The CFO was questioned by the Mumbai police at the N M Joshi police station in connection with a statement on Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Republic's CFO questioned

"We have maintained that we will provide full co-operation with the Mumbai police and we have done so. I was asked about the company background and such matters today (by Mumbai Police). There were some questions as to how the program was recorded and broadcasted. I was not questioned anything on Palghar," he said.

One of India’s top media professionals, our CFO S Sundaram is being interrogated by the Mumbai Police since this morning. Here’s our statement on media queries: pic.twitter.com/hE3CD5Jg0s — Republic (@republic) May 2, 2020

Republic's Editor-in-chief questioned

Earlier on Monday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was questioned for over 12 hours in connection with the same complaint. He stated that he stands by his comments on Sonia Gandhi's continued silence on the Palghar mob lynching. He said that the police were satisfied with his answers. Asserting that truth will prevail, he maintained that attempts to intimidate him would not work. He expressed his gratitude towards the Mumbai Police for hearing him out and reiterated that Republic Media Network's investigation into the Palghar lynching case would continue.

What is the Palghar lynching case?

On April 23 night, three men - identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri, and Nilesh Telwade, were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves. Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car, last Thursday, when they were stopped by a group and attacked - even a police vehicle from Kasa police station was also attacked and policemen were beaten up. Kasa police have arrested 106 in connection to the case and a high-level probe has been initiated by the state Home Ministry. 365 police officials have also been transferred and 3 officers suspended.

