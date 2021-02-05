Republic Media Network Mourns The Loss Of Vikas Sharma

With profound sorrow, we share with you the devastating news of the loss of our dearest colleague Vikas Sharma on 4th February 2021. Vikas bravely battled post-COVID ailments and complications over the last few days with the valiant spirit that he demonstrated right through his life.

Vikas was part of the launch team of Republic Bharat and in the two years he spent with us, he distinguished himself as one of the most popular Hindi news anchors of India. As a reporter, Vikas was known for the sharpness with which he brought out unique facets of every news story from the ground. He travelled across the length and breadth of India, as a reporter, and often hosted his shows from the field, bringing together a quality of news coverage that made him stand out as one of the most respected and admired television journalists in India.

Vikas was a fearless, extremely talented and dedicated journalist and anchor. He was a man with infinite ability and tremendous grit. As an anchor, as a journalist and most of all as a human being, he was an inspiration to all.

Vikas was one of the most loved, admired and watched news anchors in the genre of Hindi news. At a young age, he carved a unique niche for himself and in a short period of time, he distinguished himself as one of the most popular names in Hindi journalism. A fearless journalist, a fierce nationalist and a man rooted in the country, Vikas took pride in being Indian and serving his nation through his reporting from even the most turbulent of locations.

With his hard work and dedication, Vikas made his signature show at 9 pm ‘ ये भारत की बात है ’ (Yeh Bharat Ki Baat Hain) a household name in every part of the country. Every show that he presented left an imprint on millions of his viewers, supporters, fans and followers. In the newsroom, Vikas was passionate about every bit of breaking news, every editorial meeting, every news story and every news show. Vikas’ infectious energy and boundless innovation fuelled the Republic Bharat newsroom every day; and in this moment of mourning and shock, we cannot imagine the newsroom without Vikas.

To Vikas’ millions of viewers, supporters, fans, followers and well-wishers: As you mourn Vikas’ passing, join us in praying for his family.

To his colleagues and our family at Republic Media Network: Vikas built Republic Bharat. We will be forever indebted to him.

The mark that Vikas has left on the Republic Media Network is eternal. Nothing can fill this void. Nothing.