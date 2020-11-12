'Republic Media Network To Launch International Media Project In 17 Months': Arnab Goswami

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday made a massive announcement that the Network will launch an International Media Project in the next 17 months. Not only that, Republic TV will be launched in all the regional languages across the country in the next year, he announced while delivering a fiery speech in the newsroom after his return from the Taloja jail.

"In the next 11 to 12 months, we will be launching Republic TV in all the regional languages of the country. Republic Media Network will launch an International Media Project in the next 17 months becoming the number one network in the world," said Arnab Goswami.

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami stepped into the Republic Newsroom for the first time since his atrocious arrest on November 4, hours after being released from the Taloja jail. The stage had been set for his return after he was granted bail by a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee. It ruled that the Bombay High Court was in error in rejecting the application for granting him interim bail.

While emerging from the jail, Arnab was granted a thunderous welcome and replied in kind, roaring that his release had been a victory for the people of India and expressing his gratitude to the Apex Court.

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am on November 4, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a trumped-up case.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab Goswami.

