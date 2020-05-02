Republic Media Network's CFO Being Questioned By Mumbai Police; Read Statement Here

On Saturday, the Mumbai Police commenced the interrogation of Republic Media Network's Chief Financial Officer S Sundaram at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in connection with the case filed by Congress leaders against Arnab Goswami. Currently, it is the fifth hour of his questioning. The CFO is fully cooperating with the investigation. This development comes 5 days after Arnab underwent a 12 and a half hour interrogation pertaining to the comments made on Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Read Republic Media Network's full statement here:

"In response to repeated media queries, the Republic Media Network confirms that its group CFO and member of the senior management team S Sundaram is being interrogated at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station since this morning. As of now, he is in the 5th hour of his questioning. This is regarding the case filed by Congress leaders against Arnab Goswami. The Republic Media Network stands by Mr Sundaram, and is cooperating with the questioning being done by the Mumbai Police on charges levelled by a Congress Minister in the Maharashtra state govt."