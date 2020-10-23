Republic News Release: Delhi HC Asserts Arnab's Right To Use 'Nation Wants To Know'

In a huge victory for the Republic Media Network and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Honorable Delhi High Court has refused to grant a decree of permanent injunction to Times Now on the use of the phrase 'Nation Wants To Know' by Arnab Goswami and the Republic Media Network.

The Honorable Delhi High Court in its 43-page order held, “Regarding the tagline NATION WANTS TO KNOW, no interim order is passed at this stage in favour of the plaintiff ( Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd ). As submitted by the learned counsel for the plaintiff, defendant No. 2 (Arnab Goswami) is free to use the same as part of his speech/presentation of any news channel, etc.”

This order by the Honorable Delhi High Court comes as a massive boost for the Republic Media Network that has always believed in fearlessly putting the nation first, and being the voice of the 130 crore Indians of the nation.

We thank the people of India for standing by Arnab Goswami and his team to claim his right to use the phrase he once coined. The phrase itself is at the core of the founding philosophy of the Republic Media Network which puts the people of India first and above all at every step and juncture.

We endeavour and persevere to continue to raise questions on behalf of the nation, to ensure accountability and do our duty as the fourth pillar of democracy, fearlessly.

