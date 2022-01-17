As the biggest round of assembly elections inches closer and the hottest poll campaign is underway, there is a flurry of surveys and Opinion Polls that may have misled or confused you about what to expect from the 2022 Assembly Elections.

Breaking through the clutter, India’s Election HQ Republic has tied up with P-Marq to bring you the most studied, accurate, and on-point Opinion Poll on the big mini General Election of 2022 across the states of - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

Assembly Elections 2022 Opinion Poll Date and Timing

The Opinion Poll will be anchored by Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his senior team on Republic TV and by the senior-most anchors on Republic Bharat in a marathon prime time to super prime time broadcast on Monday evening.

The much-awaited Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll will be aired live on Republic TV and Republic Bharat on Monday, 17 January 2022 at 7 pm. You can also catch the simultcast LIVE on https://www.republicworld.com/livetv.html or here -

All you need to know about Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll

The Republic-P Marq Poll is the most accurate and current Opinion poll, with the date of calculations and predictions ending right ahead of the live broadcast. Not only will it beam the overall state-wise predictions, seat and vote share, but it will also forecast region-wise numbers to give you a holistic picture of the sentimentality on-ground.

What is P Marq?

A consumer and research technology company led and run by the finest data scientists and IITians, P-Marq is the only polling agency that has had a 100% record of accurate poll predictions, including that of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala assembly elections.

Viewers can expect most accurate predictions

With the most expansive sample size, most studied arithmetic calculations, a deep study of on-ground sentiment, and a thorough factoring in of the 360-degree impact of political campaigns, the Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll is set to deliver the most accurate predictions across the 5 states going to polls.

The Poll will also present multiple snap scenario analyses’ in the case and the impact thereof if there is a percentage shift in a vote based on certain factors. In addition, the electorate’s Opinion on critical issue-based questions will also be beamed as part of the Opinion Poll.