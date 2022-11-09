Republic P-Marq's Opinion Poll LIVE: Where Do Parties Stand In Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat?

Quick links:
With less than a month to go for assembly elections in the two states, India's Election HQ Republic has tied up with P-Marq to present before you the most studied, accurate, and on-point snapshot projection of where the various parties stand at the moment in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.
The fate of the candidates in Gujarat will be decided by 4,90,89,765 eligible voters, who will cast their votes at the 51000 polling stations polling stations set up by the Election Commission of India.
For the 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, 412 candidates are in the fray. Of the total number of candidate, 24 are females while 388 are males. The fate of these candidates will be decided by 55,92,828 voters, who will cast their votes at the 7881 polling stations set up by the Election Commission of India.
In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jai Ram Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. The BJP government suffered a setback last year after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. AAP is aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.
On October 14, the Election Commission of India announced that the HP Assembly polls will take place in a single phase on November 12 and the counting of votes shall happen on December 8. While the current strength of the state Assembly is 68 seats, 17 are reserved for SCs and 3 for STs. 1.86 lakh first-time voters in the state will be able to exercise their franchise this time. While HP CM Jai Ram Thakur will again contest from Seraj, a seat that he has held since 2012, late ex-CM Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya is in the poll fray from Shimla (Rural).
Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats. In an unforeseen development on September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason.
A day later, Bhupendra Patel was elected as the new CM in a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party. Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats. In the upcoming polls, AAP is seeking to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics revolved around BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has made a slew of promises so far such as free electricity up to 300 units, an unemployment allowance of Rs.3000, 10 lakh government jobs, a monthly allowance of Rs.1000 for every woman aged 18 and above and farm loan waiver.
As per the Election Commission of India, Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase, on November 12. In Gujarat, the elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes in both the states will, however, be hold on the same day i.e., on December 8.