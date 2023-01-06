Republic Reaches Air-borne Creep's Home In Mumbai Amid Probe Into Air India Urination Case

Amid the ongoing probe in the Air India urination case, Republic TV on Friday successfully tracked down the accused Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated a septuagenarian female co-passenger. The development came after the accused reportedly absconded following the victim's complaint.

Republic TV was the first channel to reach the house of the accused to confront him. However, Mishra did not respond to the question posed by our reporter.

According to sources, Delhi police have reached Mumbai and will soon reach the bungalow of the accused Shankar Mishra in order to arrest him. It has been reported that a team of officials will be visiting Mumbai's Kurla area on Friday to meet the relative of the Air India accused in order to get more details about him. A lookout notice has been issued against the accused. The Delhi police will soon record the statement of the pilot and crew members.

Cryptic WhatsApp note of accused

Following the investigation into the Air India fiasco, Republic found that the inebriated man who urinated on a co-passenger posted a cryptic WhatsApp status. Sources say the accused changed his status nearly five days ago giving a message to his contacts that "mistakes don't define a person, but refine them".

"Mistakes don't define us, Mistakes Refine us," read the cryptic WhatsApp status posted by accused Shankar Mishra.

FIR against the accused

Soon after the Republic exposé, an FIR was registered in connection with the Air India urination case on January 4. As per the FIR, Mishra has been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal code, including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), 294 (obscene act in any public place), and under 23 Aircraft Act (assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardizing good order and discipline).