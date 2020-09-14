Republic Reporter Anuj Out After 6 Days Custody, Says ‘we Will Not Stop Reporting’

Walking out of jail after six days, Republic TV reporter Anuj Kumar, on Monday, recounted the circumstances which led to his detainment by the Maharashtra police. He revealed that he had been pursuing a story lead which led him to CM Uddhav Thackeray's Raigad farmhouse. Upon finding the house locked, Anuj had asked the security guard a question which he answered in the negative. Republic TV's three crew members were granted bail earlier in the day, after spending six days in jail for alleged 'trespassing'.

Anuj: 'We only asked a question'

"We were just following a lead and reached the Chief Minister's farmhouse. I went there and asked the security at the gate about a lead, as the farmhouse was locked from outside. He said no, so we left. We did not enter their house," he said.

Thanking Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and the team for their efforts, Anuj added, " While it is early to say anything, I understood that the police were under some pressure while interrogating us. This is the fearless journalism that we do at the Republic media network. Do not stop us, as we will continuing following leads and stories. I will definitely continue reporting on the story."

Anuj & crew granted bail

Earlier in the day, crew members - reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh, and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade on Monday, were granted bail by a Khalapur court. The crew was held by the Maharashtra police in custody at Karjat for 138 hours after being 'illegally' detained and charged with 'trespassing' on Wednesday morning. The court has levied a small bail bond for their release and has imposed no restriction on the team's travel.

Moreover, the National Human Rights Commission registered a case in New Delhi on the complaint filed by Republic Media Network regarding the violation committed by the Maharashtra police by the crew's illegal detainment. In the media house's plea to the NHRC, it highlighted Maharashtra police's malafide move. Anuj was being interrogated in police custody at Karjat - asking him to reveal his sources, lead and the story he was pursuing. Anuj was also been denied legal representation, which has prompted Republic TV to move the Bombay High Court if needed, while petitioning to the NHRC.

Why was Anuj 'illegally detained'?

On Tuesday night, Anuj Kumar along with VJ Yashpaljit Singh and their Ola driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade had travelled to Karjat following a lead of an investigative story. In the wee hours of Wednesday, Maharashtra police detained all three to four-day custody. Initially, Republic was not given a remand copy by the Maharashtra police, which delayed in procuring bail.

