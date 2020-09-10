Republic Reporter Jailed: Watch Arnab’s Appeal To Sign #FreeAnujNow Petition

Highlighting the massive clampdown on Republic Media Network's Right to Report, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has appealed to all viewers to sign the petition demanding the release of our reporter Anuj Kumar. Arnab Goswami has called out the Maharashtra government for having a bias against Republic and coercing Anuj to reveal his sources and story in jail. The #FreeAnujNow petition demands is a pledge to unite and stand against governments, like the present Maharashtra Government, who use their influential machinery to clampdown on investigative reporters.

"My reporters have done no wrong. I am proud of Anuj. It is Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, who are scared of what investigation Anuj is doing. Anuj is reporting in Maharashtra which is his right. As per my information, he is refusing to tell the police what sources he has and what story he is working on. The police is putting pressure on him in custody," said Arnab Goswami on the Debate.

"On behalf of our whole team and on behalf of our crew, I am appealing to you for help. I am appealing to you because it is unfair to Anuj and his family. It is unfair on Republic. Viewers, I can only appeal to you. There is pressure being put on the reporter. There is no reason to interrogate him," he appealed.

Why the Republic Crew must be freed?

In the Democratic Republic of India, every citizen has the right to move freely as part of their fundamental rights under Article 19(d), and no citizen can be illegitimately deprived of his life or personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. These rights do not extinguish in the radius around any Chief Minister’s residence. The illegal detention of our reporter and video journalist is an attack on constitutionally guaranteed rights with a motivation to muzzle a free press, deny the right to report, and to deter any journalist from speaking truth to power and pursuing stories of public interest as the fourth pillar of our democracy.

