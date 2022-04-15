Republic Reports From Khargone; Rioters Damaging Temple In Ram Navami Clashes Exposed

Days after the horrific Khargone violence, the Republic Media Network conducted an exclusive investigation that exposes the truth of the incident. The investigation points out as to how the rioters and the stone-pelters attacked the Sheetla Mata Mandir in Khargone. Moreover, it was also revealed that hundreds of rioters came to target the Hindu Temple and even tried to break the temple's lock.

During the investigation, it was also found out that the temple's lock was broken by the rioters, thereby indicating that they wanted to break the idols inside the temple. However, as of now, the administration has fixed the lock and the temple has been sealed as people are not allowed to visit it. Republic Media Network's report clearly indicates that Hindus were targeted in Khargone.

Meanwhile, Khargone violence's 16-year-old victim Shivam Shukla, who was severely injured regained consciousness on Friday, April 15, and his health condition has marginally improved. Republic has also learnt that Shivam has been removed from the ventilator but his condition remains grim. A team of four doctors is assessing his condition. The young boy was battling for his life at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh after he fell unconscious by the time he reached the hospital in Indore on Sunday. His family members condemned the violent act and appealed for justice.

Khargone violence

Sectarian violence broke out on April 10 when Ram Navami celebrations were being carried out in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. However, the celebrations soon turned violent and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that a tribunal will be set up to assess the losses and the recovery of damages will be made by the rioters.

A curfew was imposed in the entire violence-hit Khargone city on Sunday, which was relaxed for two hours on Thursday and only women were allowed to step out to buy essential items. So far, nearly 100 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Image: Republic World