Scoop: Teesta Setalvad's Medical Checkup Concludes, Ahmedabad DCP Details Probe

Following the arrest of Teesta Setalvad in a case related to the 2002 Gujarat riots probe, DCP Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Chetanya Mandlik, spoke exclusively to Republic TV, detailing the investigation into the matter. The DCP revealed that the Gujarat ATS will collect documents from different parties as well as the Nanavati commission into the case and seek the activist's further remand to investigate the 'conspiracy' floated by her.

"She has been taken into custody, the formal procedure for her arrest will start at 8.30 AM. We will arrest her and then produce her in court for remand. We are doing an investigation. Basically, this is the First Information Report. Documents have been called from SIT and will seek assistance from them. Will collect documents from the Nanavati commission, the fake documents that he submitted. We will try to collect the documents from different parties, and commissions," said DCP Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

"After interrogation, we will get to know the conspiracy. We are seeking the transfer of Sanjiv Bhatt. We are investigating Sreekumar and Teesta first. It is too early to say. We are looking into the documents. Whatever evidence is there, we are looking into it," he added.

As per sources, Teesta Setalvad's medical checkup has been completed at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. She is likely to be produced before the Court soon.

FIR copy accessed by Republic

In the FIR, it is stated that there is material in the final report submitted by the SIT which indicates that Teesta Setalvad had conjured/concocted/forged/fabricated facts and documents and/or evidence. "It is not only a case of fabrication of documents but also of influencing tutoring the witnessed and making them depose on pre-type affidavit," the FIR copy read. It added, "During the course of the investigation, it has come out that Teesta Setalwad had tutored Zakia Jaffery (Zakia Jafri, whose husband MP Ehsan Jafri was killed in the riots) about the statements she made during the investigation on Gulbarg society massacre."

Also mentioned in the FIR were Sanjiv Bhatt and RB Sreekumar who at the time were public servants. The FIR copy added, "Sanjiv Bhatt, RB Sreekumar, Teesta Stealvad, and others had conspired and had prepared false records and had dishonestly used those records as genuine ones with the intention of causing damage and injury to several persons."

SC underlines Setalvad's 'ulterior motives

The development comes after the Supreme Court while upholding the SIT clean chit given to PM Modi in the Gujarat riots case, said that activist Teesta Setalvad exploited the emotions of the petitioner, Zakia Jafri for "ulterior motives". "Antecedents of Teesta Setalvad need to be reckoned with and also because she has been vindictively persecuting this lis [dispute] for her ulterior design by exploiting the emotions and sentiments of Zakia Jafri, the real victim of the circumstances," said a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

Teesta already has two cases against her. One case pertains to a fraud allegedly committed by her with her husband Javed Anand of collecting funds to the tune of Rs.6 crore to Rs 7 crore in the “name of riot victims by launching a massive fund collection drive from 2007-2014 through advertisements in a magazine” owned by them and also through the “conduct of musical and artistic events”. Another case pertains to the violation of foreign exchange laws and misuse of the funds donated to her NGO by the US-based Ford Foundation in 2009.