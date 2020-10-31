'Republic Should Have Been In India 50 Years Ago': Veteran Journalist Slams Witch-hunt

Veteran journalist Hemmige Ranganathan has extended his support for Republic Media Network and Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami, amid the witch-hunt by CP Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police.

In a video message shared on Saturday, 83-year-old Ranganathan said his limitations will not stop him from standing with the journalists of Republic TV, who are being harassed by the police force in a number of fake cases.

The veteran journalist said that Republic Media Network should have been established in India decades ago, adding that the channel should produce more journalists like Arnab Goswami to fight the corrupt system.

"I am always with Republic journalists, despite my old age and my limitations. Republic should have been in India 40-50 years ago. Even now, Arnab should be able to produce another 100 journalists like him to dry out the problems in the country, especially corruption which is spreading like cancer," said Hemmige Ranganathan.

Mumbai Police's witch-hunt against Republic

Recently, the network's consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari visited the Khar Police Station complying with the Mumbai Police's summons and appeared for the questioning. Bhandari, who has been leading the reportage from the front in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, joined Mumbai Police for interrogation as per the Court's orders.

The Court has ordered the Mumbai Police to complete the questioning process in three hours in addition to recording the entire process.

Targetting the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police filed an FIR on Friday, naming top editors of the Network, editorial staff, and newsroom in charge - invoking Section 3(1) - a 1922 law - for incitement to disaffection among members of the Police Force and defaming Mumbai Police - under sections 500 and 34 of IPC.

The FIR was filed after the network aired a news segment that voiced several police officers expressing discontent with the continued targetting Republic in the alleged TRP scam. Apart from this case, the Mumbai police have asked Republic to reveal its source of the 'Hansa report' and demanded details of every transaction, details of its journalists.

