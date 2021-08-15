Republic Speaks To Afghans Living In Delhi As They Ask Indian Govt To Relax Visa Norms

Following the resignation of Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban taking over, Republic Media Network's legal corresponded Ananya Bhatnagar on Sunday, August 15, spoke to a few Afghan nationals currently studying in New Delhi. When asked to comment on the current situation of Afghanistan, a student named Hameed said that almost half of his family is stuck in Kabul. While informing that there is a situation of terror among people, he said that the Taliban has taken over all the major cities of Afghanistan.

Republic TV speaks to Afghanistan students studying in New Delhi

While replying to a question that what kind of help does he seek from the Indian government, the Afghan student said, "I humbly request the Indian government to take note of this difficult situation and extend the visa for Afghanistan people, who in the past have lived or studied in the country."

Urging the Indian government to allow the Afghanistan nations to take refugees in India for some time till the situation becomes stable, Hameed requested India relax its visa norms for such people so that when they are evacuated, they have a safe shelter to go to.

Meanwhile, another Afghanistan student studying in the National Capital said that his family members including his sister and father are stuck in Kabul, where the Taliban has now taken over completely. Hoping for their safety, he also requested the Indian government to accommodate Afghanistani people as a refuge in the country.

Afghanistan nationals living in Delhi express fear

The Afghanistan nations in New Delhi also said that the situation in their home country is completely out of hands and they are clueless about the consequences of this annexation.

While stating that they fear losing their friends and family in Afghanistan, an Afghan national and his mother, who had come to India on a medical visa said that they are worried about their friends and family. Earlier, the Afghan nationals who flew to India and residing in various pockets of Delhi such as Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Bhogal with the status of 'refugee' had also expressed their concern for their fellows who are still living in the war-torn country.

The Afghanistan nationals also recalled their memories wherein many of them could not talk to their parents, family members due to poor network connectivity, especially in the interior of the country, where there is an extremely poor electricity supply.

Jawed Gharib Nawaz, a musician by profession who resides in South Delhi's Bhogal said, "I am staying here for the last five years. The situation is really bad there (in Afghanistan). The people staying there are far from the normal situation. People are trying to come out and move to either Iran, Tajikistan or India just to save themselves."

(Image: Republicworld.com, AP)