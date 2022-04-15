Days after riots in Rajasthan's Karauli, Republic TV's investigation on Friday unveiled the truth behind the violence. From the conversation with one of the victims of the violence that took place on Ram Navmi in the district, the channel has got to know how things unfolded. The channel has also got to know of the involvement of a government official- Mushtaq Ahmad. Ahmad works as a pharmacist in the District Hospital in the whole incident.

Speaking to Republic, the victim, Vipin Sharma said, "When the procession for Ram Navmi reached Hatwara Bazar, we saw that all the shops in the area were closed and the people were standing on their balconies and rooftops. We thought that they were standing to have a look at the procession, but within minutes a fall of stones in thousands began. People on bikes, and also on foot, began running in a frenzy to save their lives. From the stones, at least 40-42 people were injured."

Government official involved in Karauli violence

"I was walking with the Ram Rath, there were kids there with me as well, and in order to save them, I stood there. While I was standing there, I saw a crowd of baton, and sword-armed crowd walking towards us from the other lane. They started attacking the people who were already running to save their lives. They hit me as well with the baton, because of which I sustained multiple fractures," Sharma said.

The victim added, "Right then when I was defending myself, Milu compounder- Mustaq who is a pharmacist in the District Hospital stabbed me on my back from behind. He stabbed me nine times. I have proof that it was him, I have videos and also eyewitnesses who have seen him."

Republic learnt that Mustaq worked in the morning shift on April 2. In the afternoon of the said day, he was spotted at the violence site, and ever since he has been absconding. His phone is switched off, and the officials have issued a show-cause notice against him.

Congress saving perpetrators for vote Bank: BJP

After Republic's investigation, the BJP slammed Congress. Congress spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia said, "It clearly shows the lawlessness that prevails in the state of Rajasthan. I would only say that the perpetrators of crime and the criminals, especially Mushtaq Ahmad go scot-free because they enjoy the political patronage from the Ashok Gehlot and Congress government. The victims are suffering, and they are only seeking justice... their only fault is that they are Hindu, and the criminal who is a Muslim will be shielded because the Congress party is worried about its vote bank.