In a super-exclusive report on the Amravati violence, Republic Media Network has established that hate was amplified on both sides of the slugfest. The alleged Tripura violence was used as a tool of communalisation. Based on sting operations and WhatsApp chats, here's what Republic senior correspondent Priyanka Sharma uncovered during the course of her investigation:

#AmravatiSting | We had seen how violence broke out on ground in Amravati. Violence broke out from both sides. And what it boils down to, is the messages making rounds and the people spreading them, and that needs to be probed: Republic's Priyanka Sharma https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/7tByVJN0my — Republic (@republic) November 16, 2021

How Tripura became a tool to polarise

The Republic team met a person who claimed to be an admin of a WhatsApp group used to mobilise a crowd. When asked who was doing the mobilisation, the person responded, "They sent it to one-two groups and it got circulated from one group to another. They wrote the message: 'Ok, that this is happening in Tripura, We all have to come out. We have to protest for Tripura.' This was the message they sent on WhatsApp."

When Priyanka scrolled through the WhatsApp forwards, there were videos that were shared with the claim that they were from Tripura to amplify the fervour. The users were also asked to forward the message.

'Muslim brothers shut shops in Hindu area'

One of the audio messages that were spread was, "All our brother who sells fruits on the cart, do garbage collection in different localities and all our Muslim brothers who have their shops in the city - I request all of them, make them understand and tell them that they shouldn't put their fruit selling carts out, if anybody has their shop in the Joshi market or any shops of our Muslim brothers that is situated in the Hindu area, make sure they shut down their shops and business tomorrow."

On being confronted, the person who shared that audio was told about the alleged Tripura Mosque burning being refuted widely from the north-eastern state but he refused to believe it.

The rage was being spread on both sides. The second sting operation was carried out on a member of a fringe group. "To Hindu organisations, political parties who call themselves Hindus, They all came together, I congratulate all of them," he said.

The WhatsApp messages and statuses that were used were also provocative. One read, "No need for an invite in the war for religion, must step up". There were also calls for calling a bandh on November 13.

'Responded to stone-pelting with stronger blow'

Republic's team also met a politician who not only confirmed the violence but also defended it. "There was a huge loss due to vandalism. Businessmen were scared as to how they will do their business, how they would run their shops, how will it be possible for people to walk freely on roads, how will women live in Amravati if such kind of violence happens here? And for that, people came out and gave their reaction."

He further said that they responded to stone-pelting with a stronger blow.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra ADG Law and Order Rajender Singh said that action will be taken against those who spread hate on social media platforms. "Whatever sections are there in IT and other relevant acts, every section will be applied."