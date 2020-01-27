Republic Stings PFI Leader Who Calls For 'Ruling Party's Death To Save India'

With growing evidence against Popular Front of India (PFI), the outfit has always maintained that they are being maligned by the government. They have distanced themselves from the arrest made by Uttar Pradesh Police linking PFI members to the violent protests that led large scale destruction in various parts of the state. Republic TV’s Special Investigation Team has carried out a deep investigation that reveals the truth. This sting operation exposes the mindset of the top leadership of PFI. Do they believe in a peaceful protest to register their dissent? From the conversation Mohammed Shamoon, Director, Communications, PFI had with Republic TV’s SIT, it doesn’t appear that the organisation believes in peaceful demonstration especially when they are calling for the “death” of elected representatives.

Here is an excerpt of the sting:

THEME 1: PFI: NOT A MUTE SPECTATOR

SHAMOON: When our country is on the way of turmoil and our forefathers have given their blood, their life..you can not find anyone of these people..we are angry for that..they did not do anything for freedom fight..how can we be a mute spectator and they can destroy the country...how can we leave them… how can we see just 'tamasha'....ye karte rahen or hum dekhte rahen tamasha ki barbad kar do..

THEME 2: PFI CALLS FOR DEATH OF THOSE IN RULING PARTY

SHAMOON: They have become traitors...by virtue of definitions of democracy and by taking oath of the constitution, they are anti national, they are doing anti-constitutional work and the punishment for them is only death. This is not hard views… this is a serious matter.

THEME 3: PFI JUSTIFIES VIOLENCE

QUESTION: You used strong words...you are talking about death of people.

SHAMOON: Death of people..death of people of save the country not for me…humko country bachana hai..country ka democratic fabric bachana hai.. uske liye anger bhi hona hai..aur thoda bahut expression hoga hi..humko acha lagega kya, pyar se tum karte raho..karte raho..gaddari karte raho aur hum seh lenge? Itni sehensheelta nahi hai hum me..

PFI under police scanner

The outfit called the arrests made by Uttar Pradesh Police as “suppression of democratic protests and human rights violations in Uttar Pradesh”. PFI has once again come to the limelight for their alleged role in the widespread violence in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka during the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In a report prepared by Uttar Pradesh Police, state PFI chief Wasim and treasurer Ashfaq has been named as the mastermind of anti-CAA violence in Lucknow. 15 other PFI members were involved in the violence in Lucknow. In Western Uttar Pradesh, (Shamli) 28 people which includes 14 PFI members have been arrested since December 19. According to the police, two PFI members – Nadeem and Ashfaq – who are in custody admitted that they strategized for December 19 protests and circulated the information through social media platforms such as Whatsapp.

