Republic Top 10: 3 Afghan Provinces Recaptured; India Gets 1st COVID Vaccine For Children

Afghanistan fighters take back Pul-e-Hesar & 2 other districts; give Taliban bloody nose

In a massive development being reported from Afghanistan, the Pul-e-Hesar district in Baghlan Province has been taken back from the Taliban after a battle. Local sources informed that along with Pul-e-Hesar, the districts of Deh-e-Salah and Banu have also been taken over after the militant group was surrounded from all corners. Up to 60 members of the Taliban have also been killed or injured, as per sources, and the Afghan flag has been hoisted in Pul-e-Hesar.

Read full story

Afghanistan: 'Taliban govt announcement unlikely before Aug 31'; sources cite deal with US

Amid talk of a 'peaceful transfer of power' in Afghanistan, sources on Friday informed Republic Media Network that no announcement in relation to the formation of the government of the Taliban will be made before August 31. It is the same date the Joe Biden-led United States government is supposed to finally, formally, and completely withdraw its troops from the war-torn country, which was captured by the Taliban after completely surrounding its capital city- Kabul on August 15, 2021.

Read full story

Pakistan becomes 1st guest of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan; Imran's FM Qureshi to visit

As per global media reports, Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be the first guest of the Taliban, after the terrorists took over multiple provinces in Afghanistan. He will reportedly visit Kabul on Sunday, August 22.

Read full story

India gets 1st COVID vaccine for children above 12 as Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D gets DCGI nod

In a positive development, Zydus Cadila received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its COVID vaccine ZyCoV-D on Friday. The vaccine from Ahmadabad-based pharmaceutical company is now the world’s first and India’s indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for humans including children and adults 12 years and above.

Read full story

Sonia Gandhi calls for united opposition to oust BJP in 2024 polls; TMC and NCP join

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, on Friday, called a meeting of like-minded opposition parties to build a strong front against the present government in the 2024 elections. Sonia Gandhi, who was confident that the united opposition can battle out the ruling NDA, said that it is time to grow above ‘individual compulsions’ and put forth the nation’s interest to fight those in power. As per PTI, Sonia Gandhi said, “We all have our compulsions, but time has come when the nation's interests demand we rise above them.”

Read full story

Manish Sisodia claims Centre doesn't want oxygen-related deaths probe; 'wants us to lie'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the Centre "deliberately" wants states to say that there were no deaths due to oxygen shortage. He also stated that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rejected the Delhi government's proposal to form a panel to "investigate deaths due to oxygen shortage" in the national capital.

Read full story

Tej Pratap walks out of meeting with Tejashwi; 'interrupted' amid talks over sacking aide

The rift amongst Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party leaders came out in the open on Friday, as Tej Pratap walked out of his family home in Patna after meeting Tejashwi, saying that the meeting had been 'interrupted'. Talking to the media on his way out, the elder son of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi asserted that while he was still discussing the matter with his younger brother, party leader Sanjay Yadav intervened midway.

Read full story

Sena workers 'purify' Thackeray memorial after Rane visit, BJP says 'Talibani thinking'

BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized Shiv Sena workers on Friday, August 20, for allegedly "purifying" the Balasaheb Bal Thackeray memorial after Union Minister Narayan Rane's visit. He also made a comparison to the Taliban.

Read full story

Ex-BJP Mohit Gupta joins SAD; Majithia calls Sidhu 'Joking President' of Punjab Congress

A team of 13 BJP leaders including a former minister from Amritsar joined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at Chandigarh on Friday. During the address, former minister of SAD Bikram Singh Majithia, also a leader of the Mazza region of Punjab, termed Navjot Singh Sidhu as joking president of the Punjab Congress. Majithia attacked the entire congress saying that even ‘Pappu (Rahul Gandhi) was aware that Congress had appointed one joking president and four working presidents in the Punjab Congress as a new team'. Majithia added that the congress and the people of Punjab are very much aware of the non-seriousness of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Read full story

Taliban 'loves Cricket', says Afghan board CEO after terrorists bring guns to its office

A day after the armed Taliban stormed into the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) Headquarters in Kabul, the country's cricket board CEO Hamid Shinwari has said that the Taliban 'love' and 'support' the game. Speaking to PTI, ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari also assured that the members of the national team and their families are safe as the Taliban took over the reins of the country. Currently, Afghanistan's ace players Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Zadran are playing in the UK in the 'Hundred' tournament.

Read full story