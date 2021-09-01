Republic Top 10: Afghan Resistance Continues To Fight Taliban; Rahul's Jibe On GDP & More

'Over 300 Taliban terrorists killed in Panjshir battle': Afghan Resistance claims victory

As the Northern Alliance continues to fight the Taliban fiercely in the Panjshir valley and nearby areas, the Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh-led army on Wednesday claimed to have eliminated over 300 terrorists while 130 others have been captured. The army also claims to have captured defense equipment which includes over a thousand guns, including dozens of heavy weapons from the terrorist group, during their fight in Shatel, Jabal Siraj Tappeh Sork, Saland, and Andarab districts.

Afghanistan: Taliban snaps internet services in Panjshir; blocks roads leading to valley

The Taliban have snapped internet services in Afghanistan’s Panjshir province and have also blocked roads leading to the valley. Panjshir is the only province that has not been fallen to the insurgent group after the country’s takeover last month. According to ANI, the local residents of the province have said that they are facing serious challenges in the absence of phone and internet network cut down.

Mani Shankar Aiyar, Yashwant Sinha & co form 'Friends of Afghanistan'; want Taliban talks

Friends of Afghanistan- a few intellectuals, former bureaucrats, and politicians on Wednesday issued an appeal to the Taliban, the Indian government, and the international community for peace, national reconciliation; and also national reconstruction in the war-torn country. The appeal comes few weeks after the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan by surrounding the capital city Kabul from all sides, forcing the incumbent government to give in to the demand for a 'peaceful transfer' of power.

Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at BJP; 'Earned ₹23 lakh cr from Gas, Diesel, Petrol not via GDP'

Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday coined a new acronym for GDP as "Gas Diesel Petrol" and claimed the Centre has earned Rs 23 lakh crore from the hike in fuel price till date. He suggested that it is imperative for the government to come up with a 'new economic vision'.

No 'difference of opinion' between CM Amarinder & Rahul on Jallianwala Bagh: Harish Rawat

Once again, resorting to damage control, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Wednesday asserted that there was 'no connection' between the statements of state's Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and party's former president Rahul Gandhi on the renovated Jallianwala Bagh. Speaking to the media, Harish Rawat made it clear that there was no 'difference of opinion' between the two leaders, as far as the memorial was concerned, and that the reports were 'misconstrued'.

Manish Sisodia slams CM Yogi's UP govt; accuses BJP of misusing mid-day meal funds

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday lashed out at CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and said that it is involved in various corruptions. While addressing a press conference after conducting the Tiranga Yatra, Manish Sisodia said that there is corruption everywhere in Uttar Pradesh. "From providing jobs to giving the right price to the farmers for their crops, there is corruption everywhere," the AAP leader added.

Karnal Lathi-charge: Haryana Govt transfers SDM who ordered to 'break heads' of farmers

In a key development, IAS officer Ayush Sinha, who was seen instructing the police personnel to 'break heads' of protesting farmers if they breach barricades, has been transferred. The Haryana State Government on Wednesday transferred Ayush Sinha from SDM of Karnal to Additional Deputy Secretary of Citizen Resource Information.

Allahabad HC seeks UP govt's response on funding of religious institutions by state

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government to file a response in the funding of religious institutions like madrasas recognised and aided by the state. The Allahabad HC also asked the CM Yogi Adityanath-led government if the policy to provide financial aid to such institutions was consistent with the secular scheme of the Constitution of India. As per PTI, the Allahabad High Court was hearing a writ plea filed by Madrasa Anjuman Islamia Faizul Uloom and another.

Mumbai court remands actor Armaan Kohli to 14-day judicial custody in drugs case

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli has been remanded to a 14-day judicial by a Mumbai court on Wednesday. The actor was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday as drugs were recovered during the NCB raid at his residence in Mumbai. Prior to his judicial custody, Armaan Kohli was in NCB custody for 24 hours following his arrest, which was further extended to Wednesday.

Fit India Quiz launched by Ministers Anurag Thakur and Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan launched the Fit India Quiz, which is the first-ever quiz on fitness and sports, in New Delhi today. The Fit India Quiz is aimed at creating awareness about fitness and sports among school-going children. It is the first nationwide quiz based on fitness and sports for school children.

