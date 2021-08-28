Republic Top 10: Afghan Resistance Thwarts Taliban; CBI Detains Two In WB Violence & More

Afghan Resistance thwarts Taliban bid to breach Panjshir; Republic visits Massoud's camp

The Northern Alliance in Afghanistan which is at the helm of the anti-Taliban resistance has once again handed a thrashing to the Taliban fighters and prevented them from entering the Panjshir valley. The members of the terrorist group attempted to enter Panjshir through the Sanjan area of ​​Kapisa province, however, the fierce retaliation by the resistance forces resulted in heavy casualties of the Taliban. The Taliban, as per sources, thereafter sent its units from several near and far locations to the valley to hold up and reinforce the siege in the region, which is Afghanistan's last remaining holdout against the Taliban.

Read full story

China, US hold first military-level talks under Biden-government, Afghan crisis discussed

In the wake of the Afghanistan crisis, the militaries of the United States and China initiated deliberations on the rapidly evolving situation in the war-ravaged state. During the elementary round of military-level talks after President Joe Biden assumed power in January, an international media report stated on Saturday. Deputy Director for the People's Liberation Army Office for International Military Cooperation Major General Huang Xueping held a virtual conference with his US counterpart Michael Chase last week.

Read full story

PM Modi dedicates renovated Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to India; marks 102 years of massacre

As the Jallianwala Bagh massacre marked 102 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated a renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation through video conferencing. Besides this, the Prime Minister also inaugurated museum galleries developed at the Smarak. This virtual event was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Read full story

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: CBI detains two persons; registers 21 FIRs so far

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday detained two people from West Bengal's Nadia district and registered more FIRs over incidents of post-poll violence in the state. Besides this, the central investigation agency has so far registered a total of 21 FIRs in connection with the case. However, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that in the ongoing CBI probe into post-poll violence, BJP workers are accompanying CBI officials to villages.

Read full story

Constitution, secularism only till Hindu majority; after that no courts, LS: Gujarat Dy CM

Addressing an event organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that talks about the Constitution of India, secularism and law will only last till Hindus are in majority, and once the majority turns in the minority, "nothing will remain."

Read full story

Chirag Paswan seeks probe into threat calls to uncle Pashupati Paras; threatens defamation

Chirag Paswan on Saturday demanded a 'fair investigation' over multiple threat calls received by his uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Paras on his personal cellphone. It is pertinent to mention here that Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras are not in cordial terms, and are in fact locked in a power tussle for the Lok Janshakti Party's leadership for months now.

Read full story

Telangana BJP slams TRS for its 'pseudo-secularism', claims AIMIM has 'Taliban ideology'

The Telangana BJP during the Praja Sangrama Yatra in Hyderabad on Saturday came down heavily on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) criticizing them for their alleged beliefs involving minority appeasement. The yatra kick-started on Saturday and is expected to reach every village in the Telangana.

Read full story

Punjab CM slams Haryana govt over police lathi charge on protesting farmers in Karnal

Expressing shock over the "brutal" attack by Haryana Police, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, August 28, slammed his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar for assaulting peacefully protesting farmers. He also claimed that many farmers were injured in the baton charge.

Read full story

Congress labels Haryana govt as farmers' 'DushMan'; Rahul Gandhi claims India is 'ashamed'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the blood of the farmer was shed after 10 people were injured as the Haryana Police allegedly lath-charged a group of farmers for protesting and disrupting traffic movement. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Congress leader said that following this attack, India bowed its head in "shame".

Read full story

NCB raids Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli’s residence, alleged drug peddler taken along

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli has been taken to NCB's Ballad Pier office after raids were conducted by the agency earlier at his residence on Saturday. Further details are awaited.

Read full story