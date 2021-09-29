Republic Top 10: Captain Amarinder Meets Amit Shah; Vadra Congress Slams Kapil Sibal

PM Modi-led Cabinet gives nod for continuation of PM Poshan Shakti Nirman for 5 years

The PM Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave a green signal to the rollout of the 'Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman' scheme to weed out the issue of malnutrition among school-going children in India. Under the scheme, students of elementary classes in government and government-aided schools across the country will be provided hot cooked meals. The decision was taken at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by PM Narendra Modi.

Captain Amarinder Singh raises farmers' issue in meeting with HM Shah; will he join BJP?

Captain Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Delhi residence on Wednesday, giving rise to speculations about his next political move after quitting as the Punjab Chief Minister. During the meeting that lasted for almost an hour, Captain also discussed the issue of farmers’ protest and appealed to the Home Minister to resolve the crisis urgently.

Vadra Congress slams Kapil Sibal; says he'd be nobody without Sonia Gandhi

Indian National Congress on Wednesday criticised senior party leader Kapil Sibal and others for degrading the organisation that 'gave them an identity.' Rejecting Kapil Sibal's claims, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken claimed that the party is listening to everyone.

Akali Dal claims 'Big buzz that Amarinder Singh will be Agriculture Minister in Modi govt'

Making an explosive statement and a bold prediction over Captain Amarinder's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, the Shiromani Akali Dal has stated that the meeting's outcome could result in Captain being made a Minister in the Union Cabinet.

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV, SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said there is a 'big buzz' about Captain Amarinder Singh being appointed as the Agriculture Minister in the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

'Matter of pride to welcome Luizinho Faleiro to TMC family': Mamata on ex-Goa CM's entry

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro on Wednesday joined the Trinamool Congress, which is looking to make inroads in the state ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls. The former Congress leader met TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of his induction into the party.

Mamata Banerjee is BJP's 'Trojan Horse', an 'untrustworthy ally': Congress' Adhir Ranjan

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called Mamata Banerjee an unreliable aide on Wednesday and referred to the West Bengal CM as the 'Trojan Horse' of the BJP. The Congress leader opined that Mamata Banerjee should be kept out of all efforts to cobble up an Opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Chowdhury stated that Mamata Banerjee was an "untrustworthy ally" who was trying to grow nationally at the cost of Congress.

2022 UP elections: BJP unveils poll song, lists CM Yogi Adityanath's achievements

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its song titled 'Cha gayi re UP mai Yogi Sarkar' (Yogi Adityanath government shines across Uttar Pradesh) for the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections. Shared on the official Twitter handle of BJP Uttar Pradesh unity, the video goes with the 'BJP will come again' hashtag.

Kanhaiya Kumar's 'Hope of India' fan page to change its name after Congress switch

With his move of joining Congress, former CPI leader and student activist Kanhaiya Kumar seems to have disappointed many of his followers. A Facebook fan page of Kanhaiya Kumar- run under the name 'Dr. Kanhaiya Kumar- The Hope of India" right after the news broke, issued a statement saying 'The page does not belong to Kanhaiya Kumar anymore...". Moreover, the administrator also changed the display picture and said that it would very soon also change the name of the page.

Delhi restaurant that allegedly turned away saree-clad woman shut for operating unlicensed

A Delhi restaurant that had allegedly denied entry to a woman in saree was issued a closure notice by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, for operating without a proper trade license. Following the notice, the owner said has shut down the operations.

IPL 2021: Evin Lewis & Yashasvi Jaiswal's roaring start for Rajasthan Royals awes fans

The 43rd match of the Indian Premier League 2021 edition between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently underway in Dubai. Rajasthan Royals openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a solid start to their side, forging a crucial partnership of 77 runs together. While Jaiswal was dismissed for 31 runs, Lewis went on to score a half-century before being removed by debutant George Garton, who picked his wicket for 58 runs. Fans have now turned to social media to laud the opening duo for providing a roaring start to Rajasthan Royals.

