Republic Top 10: Channi Becomes New Punjab CM; Kohli To Step Down From RCB Captainship

Punjab CM-elect Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath on Monday at 11 am

After hours of chaos, Charanjeet Singh Channi was announced as the new Chief Minister of Punjab on Sunday. The decision of Charanjeet Singh Channi filling in for Amarinder Singh was taken in the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting held and thereafter, Channi along with PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior party leader Harish Rawat met the governor of the state, Banwarilal Purohit, at the Raj Bhavan. Channi will be taking oath as the new CM of the state at 11 am on Monday.

Read full story

'Historic': Navjot Sidhu congratulates Punjab's first Dalit CM-elect Charanjit Channi

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi after he was picked as the next Chief Minister of the state. In a tweet, the cricketer-turned-politician said that Channi would be the first Dalit CM of Punjab and his name would be written in history with the golden letters.

Read full story

Amarinder Singh urges new CM-elect Charanjit Singh Channi to 'keep Punjab safe'

A day after resigning from the Punjab Chief Ministership, Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday, 19 September 2021, wished Charanjit Singh Channi on being chosen by the Congress high command to succeed him in the post. Communicated by his advisor Raveen Thukral, Amarinder Singh in his message to Charanjit Singh Channi exuded hope that he will be able to keep Punjab safe and protect its people from the growing security threat from across the border.

Read full story

BJP questions Charanjit Channi's appointment as Punjab CM, worried about women's safety

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday questioned if Congress did not they have any other leader with a less checkered past after Charanjit Singh Channi was named as the new Punjab CM. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, BJP leader Amit Malviya highlighted how the new CM was accused of sending lewd messages to a woman IAS officer not too long ago, and cast aspersions about what was going on to be the future of women's safety and security in the state under him.

Read full story

As Karnataka bypolls near, CM Bommai Basavaraj exhorts BJP workers to win all elections

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, 19 September 2021, exhorted party leaders and workers to gear up for the upcoming bypolls and Bengaluru municipal elections, saying that BJP has to win all the elections.

Read full story

BSP Supremo Mayawati slams UP BJP, says 'people suffering due to unemployment, inflation'

National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati, on Sunday, came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh Government citing the sufferings of people including increasing poverty, unemployment and inflation. The BSP Supremo said, "UP BJP Government advertisements and claims of 4.5 years of change are from the ground reality. Due to the difference in their words or works, the people are suffering due to increasing poverty, unemployment and inflation."

Read full story

AAP insists party's CM candidate will be 'pride of Punjab'; brands Congress as 'Nikamma'

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday asserted that the party would have someone from the state as the Chief Ministerial face. Speaking to the reporters, party's Punjab co in-charge Raghav Chadha said that the face of the party would be someone who can be called the 'Pride of Punjab'. Having said that, he added that the name of the CM face will be decided by the political affairs committee in due course of time.

Read full story

Mehbooba Mufti claims BJP 'uses Taliban, Pakistan to garner votes'

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of garnering votes using issues such as Taliban, Afghanistan and Pakistan. She said that the seven-year rule of the BJP has brought miseries to people of the nation and left the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir "destroyed." After a five day tour of Rajouri and Poonch districts, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM reached Jammu on Saturday.

Read full story

Sonu Sood's partner distances self from actor's foundation; To 'cooperate in I-T probe'

Troubles seem to be mounting for actor Sonu Sood as his partner Neeti Goel on Sunday distanced herself from the Sonu Sood Foundation. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Neeti, a part of the Sonu Sood's initiative 'Ghar Bhejo', said that she has 'no idea' about the Sonu Sood Foundation, and assured that she will co-operate with the Investigative Agencies in the matter involving the charity group. She has already been questioned once by the Income Tax Department.

Read full story

Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after completion of IPL 2021

In a massive breaking development, Virat Kohli in a video message has confirmed that he will step down as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after the end of the IPL 2021 season. The Indian captain, however, confirmed that he will play in the RCB till his last match in the premier league.

Read full story