Republic Top 10: Cong To Call CWC Meet Amid Punjab Crisis; Param Bir Flees India & More

Param Bir Singh may have fled India, suspects Maharashtra HM Patil; 'in touch with Centre'

Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh, who faces charges in various corruption cases besides multiple FIRs and summons issued by the Chandiwal commission may have fled the country. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informed on Thursday that there are inputs indicating that Param Bir has fled abroad and the officials are in touch with the Central government to track him down.

Param Bir Singh's purported escape from India triggers BJP-NCP political war-of-words

Amid reports of Param Bir Singh fleeing the country to escape the corruption allegations levelled against him, questions are being raised as to who aided the former Mumbai top cop in his escape. While Congress' Nana Patole claims that the Central government-assisted Param Bir Singh in fleeing the country, the BJP has put the onus on the Maharashtra government.

NCW takes cognizance after rape survivor IAF officer subjected to banned two-finger test

A woman officer of the Indian Air Force, who was allegedly raped by her colleague, has claimed that she was forced to 'relive' the sexual assault trauma after she was subjected to a 'two-finger test' as part of the so-called medical examination.

Congress to hold emergency CWC meeting under G23 pressure amid Punjab crisis

Amid Congress crumbling in many states of the country, party leader Randeep Surjewala on Thursday asserted that a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will soon be convened. The development comes following the demands of a CWC meeting by the G23 leaders like Kapil Sibal. The G23 leaders had written to the high command in 2020, asking for radical change in the party.

Amarinder Singh may float new pro-Punjab, nationalist party; talking to like-minded others

Soon after Captain Amarinder Singh said that he would be resigning from Congress, a source close to the former CM on Thursday informed Republic TV that he is likely to float a new party in the state of Punjab in a few weeks, the main aim of which will be the 'security of the state and the nation'. Sources say Captain Amarinder is in talks with 'like-minded parties' to have a tacit understanding with these parties ahead of the 2022 assembly polls. He has also not ruled out the chances of an alliance in Punjab.

'That's CM’s prerogative': Capt Amarinder questions Sidhu's interference in govt affairs

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday, 30 September 2021, criticized Navjot Singh Sidhu for interfering in government affairs. He said that the former President of Punjab Congress 'can talk' to CM Charanjit Singh Channi but 'cannot interfere in matters of appointment, transfers or postings.'

In Punjab crisis, Congress asks Channi to give in to Sidhu's demand; 'Change DGP & AG'

The Congress High Command after the crucial meeting on Thursday asked Charanjit Singh Channi to give in to the demands of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sources say that the high command has asked Channi to overturn the appointments of DGP and AG, as is being demanded by Sidhu. Moreover, the high command has also initiated the formation of a three-member committee to look into appointments, comprising Harish Chaudhary apart from Sidhu and Channi.

Two Hindu Sena members who allegedly vandalized Owaisi's house granted bail by Delhi Court

Two members of Hindu Sena who were arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly vandalizing AIMIM MP Asasuddin Owaisi's house were granted bail by the Delhi's Patiala House Courts. The accused Sachin Kumar and Vijay Kumar moved bail plea through their counsel Shashi Ranjan Kumar.

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria retires after 42 years of service; Air Marshal Chaudhari new chief

Shortly after being announced as the succeeding Chief of Air Staff of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari Chaudhari on Thursday took over the apex position from Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. Earlier, he was in charge of the Ladakh sector at the time of crisis with China and now took over after Bhadauria retired from service.

India to procure 27-28 Crore COVID vaccine doses; targets 100 Crore jabs by mid-October

In an attempt to bolster the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, the Central government is expected to procure 27-28 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming month. As per a report by ANI, the government sources have confirmed that India will have over 25 crore doses of vaccines in October, including only Covaxin & Covishield, which will further be used for a large scale inoculation across the country. The total number of vaccine doses will be much higher if the figures of Biological E and Zydus Cadilla, Sputnik-V are also added.

