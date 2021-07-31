Republic Top 10: Forces On Killing Of Pulwama Terrorist, RS Monsoon Session's Productivity

'Pulwama attack terrorist an IED expert': Forces reveal 2-fold significance of his killing

In a major development, a top Pakistani terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Abu Saifullah aka Lamboo, who played an active part in the 2019 Pulwama attack, has been gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Lamboo was not only affiliated with JeM but was also a relative of the founder of the terror outfit, Masood Azhar.

Rajya Sabha Monsoon Session's productivity just 13.70%; disruptions eat 40 of 50 hours

Amid frequent interruptions in the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament, The Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Saturday issued an official notification informing that the House has lost 40 out of 50 working hours during the first two weeks of the session in the Parliament. However, the overall sitting time is being marked way beyond its expected level of productivity.

Babul Supriyo edits his 'quitting politics' post; removes 'won't join TMC, Cong' statement

Bidding adieu to politics, Babul Supriyo in a Facebook post on Thursday had said that he was a 'one-player, one-party' man, and would not be switching to parties like the Trinamool Congress and the Indian National Congress. However, strangely within a few hours, the singer-turned politician deleted that bit from his post, making it clear that the two-time parliamentarian from Asansol might just make way to either of the parties, after leaving the side of the Bharatiya Janata Party. After not being given a berth in the union cabinet after the rejig on July 7, Babul Supriyo was miffed with the top brass of the BJP, and that purportedly led to his exit from politics, or at least from the BJP.

Nitish Kumar-aide Lalan Singh becomes JD(U) national president; RCP Singh to step down

Following a national executive meeting in Delhi, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has now announced senior MP Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh as its new national president. Lalan Singh will now replace Ramchandra Prasad Singh at the party’s top spot. RCP, who had taken the baton from Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2020 Assembly election, is currently stepping down from the post following JD-U’s one person one post policy, after being chosen as a Union cabinet minister in the new Modi 2.0 government cabinet expansion.

Harsimrat leads SAD, NCP, BSP & NC delegation to President; wants farm laws discussed

A delegation led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, met President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapathi Bhavan on July 31, Saturday. The delegation had members from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC). This meeting was held amid several adjournments by the opposition in the Parliament regarding farm laws and Pegasus. The delegation led by Badal appealed to the President to request the Centre to allow the opposition to discuss the farm laws and Pegasus issues in the Parliament.

Priyanka Vadra rakes up Akshay Kumar's 'mango' query to PM Modi to slam govt on inflation

Sharpening its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, the Congress party on Saturday said that the Ministers were 'scared' of discussion. Taking to her official Twitter handle, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that they were accustomed to answering questions like 'how do you eat a mango' and is, therefore, unable to answer questions that are of concern to the general public, like questions on the price hike.

COVID Emergency Response Package: Centre releases 15% funds to states, says Mandaviya

In a significant development, on Saturday, the Narendra Modi-led government has released 15 % of the amount under the COVID Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness (ECRP-II) Package to the states and Union Territories. A bid to develop the infrastructure of the health sector in respective states, said Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya.

Sputnik V to ramp up production in India from September, announces RDIF

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Saturday informed that the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in India is expected to come fully on stream in September. According to the Fund, the Russia-made COVID-19 vaccine, which was earlier handed a green flag by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), will be a large part of India’s vaccination process by the year-end. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Institute, which comes under Russia's ministry of health, along with assistance from RDIF.

Bhubaneswar becomes first city to achieve 100 percent COVID vaccination: BMC Odisha

Bhubaneswar in Odisha has achieved the milestone of becoming the first city in India to achieve 100% COVID-19 vaccination. This was informed by Anshuman Rath, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Zonal Deputy Commissioner of South-East, Bhubaneswar. The BMC had launched a massive vaccination drive against Covid-19. This milestone is credited to the BMC running 55 centres at all times for vaccines.

BCCI raps 'Envious' PCB over its sham PoK League; reminds Gibbs of his match-fixing case

The BCCI has sent the PCB and Herschelle Gibbs to the cleaners for their statements regarding Pakistan's sham Cricket league plan for PoK. The PCB in an official release had accused the BCCI of calling multiple ICC Members and forcing them to withdraw their retired cricketers from the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and also warned the Indian Cricket Board to remain in its rights, else it will complain to the ICC. Now, the BCCI has broken its silence and told PCB in no uncertain terms that it has no business planning anything in Indian territories, and has also been unsparing on Herschelle Gibbs, raising his past match-fixing controversy.

