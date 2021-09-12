Republic Top 10: Gujarat CM-elect Bhupendra Meets Governor; J&K Cop's Killers Identified

'Will be brought to justice': J&K DGP says those behind young cop's killing identified

Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP Dilbag Singh on Sunday said those behind the killing of a J&K police sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad in Khanyar locality in Srinagar have been identified and will be brought to justice soon. He also called the killing of the youth cop a very tragic incident.

Gujarat's CM-to-be Bhupendra Patel thanks BJP top brass; 'Will continue with good work'

Moments after the BJP named him as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel in a press conference on Sunday thanked the party's top brass and asserted that several developmental works were taking place in the state which he would take forward after assuming office. Bhupindra Patel is succeeding Vijay Rupani, who a day earlier tendered his resignation from the Chief Ministerial post. The change in leadership comes ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place in 2022.

Gujarat CM-elect Bhupendra Patel meets Governor; oath-taking ceremony on Monday

The newly inducted Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat to take charge of his duties. The senior leader who has replaced Vijay Rupani will lead the state for a year, ahead of the state assembly elections. Patel met Governor at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar to stake the claim to the top post in the state. In a tweet, he informed, "Today paid a courtesy call to his excellency the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvratji at Raj Bhavan."

Rahul Gandhi says he's 'Kashmiri Pandit'; promises to help his brothers in J&K

Reaching out to the displaced Kashmiri Pandits, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he belongs to their community and feels 'at home' whenever he visits Jammu and Kashmir. Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu, said that he understands the pain of Kashmiri Pandits and promised to help all of them.

'BJP offered me cash': Bommai cabinet aspirant blurts how he joined party, became minister

Stirring up a controversy on Saturday, former Karnataka cabinet minister and BJP MLA Shrimant Patil alleged that he was offered money by the saffron party while switching loyalties from the Congress in 2019 - an offer he refused and sought a good ministerial posting in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet instead.

Congress' Moily wants Prashant Kishor in party; claims Sonia Gandhi's solving G-23 issues

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Sunday said that some leaders "misused" the G-23. He claimed that if anyone persists with its institutionalisation, it would only be for "vested interest" as reform of the party was already underway under Sonia Gandhi. Voicing his strong support for poll strategist Prashant Kishor's induction into the Congress, the former Union Minister said that those who are opposing his entry into the party are "anti-reform".

TMC reminds BJP of unfulfilled 2014 poll promise to pass Women's Reservation Bill

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Sunday attacked the ruling BJP for its unfulfilled 2014 poll promise of passing the Women reservation bill in the parliament. Highlighting that even after 25 years of the introduction, the bill has not been passed in the parliament yet, the TMC leader expressed his disappointment in a tweet.

Health Minister Mandaviya hails states & UTs that have vaccinated 100% of their population

On Sunday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya complimented states and Union Territories for administrating the first dose of the vaccine to 100% of the eligible population. Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu along with Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Sikkim have administered their entire eligible adult population with the first jab of the COVID vaccine.

COVID: India administers 73.82 crore doses of vaccination so far, 72 lakh jabs in 24 hours

India's total COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the mark of 73.82 crores (73,82,07,378) according to the latest reports by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, India administered 72,86,883 vaccine doses and took the nation's COVID-19 vaccination coverage to 73.82 crores as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. today. The ministry said in an official release, “Over 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through the Government of India's free of cost channel.”

Avani Lekhara looks back at successful Games after bagging gold in Tokyo Paralympics

The Tokyo Paralympics concluded on September 5, with some epic performances of athletes from all around the world. For Team India, the Tokyo Paralympics turned out to be historic as its athletes won 19 medals, including five gold that helped them sign off 24th in the overall tally - the highest ever. Nineteen-year-old shooter Avani Lekhara won a gold and bronze medal in the mega-sporting event. She recently took to social media to express her joy and said that looking back at the Paralympics, she still feels surreal.

