Republic Top 10 Headlines: 2022 UP Polls, 3 Indian Navy Personnel Killed, Omicron & More

Akhilesh Yadav To Contest 2022 UP Polls From Azamgarh's Gopalpur Constituency: SP Sources

Taking the poll plunge, Samajwadi party chief and ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav is set to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, report ANI sources on Wednesday. Yadav - who is currently the Azamgarh MP - had previously refused to contest UP polls. Sources state that Yadav may contest polls from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency. Yadav's biggest rival and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will contest polls from his home constituency - Gorakhpur.

Read full story here

3 Indian Navy Personnel Killed In Explosion Onboard INS Ranvir At Mumbai's Naval Dockyard

In an unfortunate incident, 3 naval personnel lost their lives onboard INS Ranvir at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard after an internal compartment exploded. The explosion occurred when the warship was in Mumbai harbour and due to return to base port shortly. INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command.

Read full story here

Blinken To Meet Russian, Ukrainian & NATO Officials In Potential Sign ‘diplomacy Not Dead'

Amidst a highly tense situation between Kyiv and Moscow, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday set out to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Geneva in a meeting scheduled for Friday, a senior State Department official confirmed with the American news agencies.

Read full story here

Crime Syndicate Behind 1993 Mumbai Blasts Given 5-star Hospitality In Pak: India At UN

India at the United Nations recently mentioned that the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai blasts enjoyed '5-star hospitality' accorded by Pakistan. Indicating that D-Company, operated by wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was granted state protection, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti further underlined recent developments in Afghanistan that have re-energized terrorist organizations.

Read full story here

UP Elections: No Ticket From SP In Sight, Imran Masood To Join Mayawati's BSP Today

Former Congress MLA Imran Masood, who had recently jumped ship to join Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, is set to join the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) today. According to sources, Masood's decision to quit SP came after he was denied a ticket to contest from the Behat seat. He had joined the Samajwadi Party after leaving the Congress on January 12.

Read full story here

Mumbai Congress Chief Seeking Alliance With Shiv Sena For BMC Elections: AICC Member

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election this year, a Member of All India Congress Committee (AICC) from Mumbai, Vishwabandhu Rai has claimed that the party's Mumbai unit chief is seeking an alliance with the Shiv Sena. This statement comes even as the Mumbai Congress unit chief, Bhai Jagtap himself had asserted that the Congress will contest solo on all seats.

Read full story here

UN Body Says World Tourism Won't Recover To Pre-pandemic Levels Until 2024

The worldwide tourism arrivals are not likely to return to the pre-pandemic levels until at least 2024, said UN's World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) while stressing that 2021 was another challenging year amid COVID-19 pandemic and emergence of new variants. According to a UNWTO report, in comparison to 2020, global tourism witnessed 4% jump in 2021.

Read full story here

COVID-19: Omicron Won't Give Immunity Against Infections From Future Variants, Says Expert

While the scientists have expressed concerns in the past about the risk of reinfection with the B.1.1.529 Omicron strain of the novel coronavirus, new reports suggested that the risk of reinfection with the Omicron variant is 5.4 times greater than that of the Delta variant. And that the protection from the past infection of COVID-19 with Omicron was found to be as low as 19%.

Read full story here

Karnataka BJP Min Under Fire For Defying Mask Rule; Clarifies 'statement Misunderstood'

Despite the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases and rapid spread of the Omicron variant in Karnataka, a worrying trend of contravening the COVID-19 guidelines is emerging amongst politicians in the state. After Congress’ DK Shivakumar, now state minister and BJP leader Umesh V Katti has refused to wear a mask out in public.

Read full story here

Bharat Biotech Urges Healthcare Workers To Only Administer Covaxin To 15-18 Yr Age Group

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday took a stern note of the reports suggesting the use of the unapproved vaccines being administered to children in India and issued a statement urging health care workers to note that Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ is the only vaccine that has been approved by the government of India to be administered in children aged 15-18 years.

Read full story here