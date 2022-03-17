Republic Top 10 Headlines: AAP Moves SC Over MCD Polls; Russia Against ICJ Verdict & More

Owaisi Demands Debate In LS On LAC Standoff; 'Govt Resorting To Silence & Misdirection'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised a series of questions on the India-China border stand-off on Thursday, calling the attitude of the government on issues of national security 'unacceptable'. In a series of tweets, Owaisi demanded that there be a proper debate in Parliament about the Ladakh border crisis and on India's strategy to deal with China.

PM Modi says India 'has To Develop Faster' As 'new World Order' Takes Shape Post COVID

Speaking at the Valedictory Function of the 96th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country needs to develop at a rapid pace to find its role while the new world order shapes up in the backdrop of the COVID pandemic.

Russia-Ukraine War: Chechen Troops Release Kremlin Forces Trapped In Troubled Mariupol

Amid incessant Russia's military offensive toward Ukraine, reports have emerged that Chechen troops have intervened in the violent clashes and come to the rescue of Kremlin special military forces. Sources informed that Russian military men were trapped in a Ukrainian encirclement for a while before the Ramzan Kadyrov-led forces released them. The release surfaced simultaneously to Vladimir Putin's army's continued aggression in the city of Mariupol which sheltered 500 civilians, Belkis Willie, a senior researcher with Human Rights Watch told on March 16.

AAP Moves SC Over Delhi MCD Polls; Seeks 'free, Fair, And Expeditious' Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct Municipal Elections in Delhi in a free, fair, and expeditious manner. In its plea, AAP requested the SC to issue directions for the scheduling of the MCD polls 'without any interference from the Central government'.

Yogi 2.0 Cabinet Decision Soon; Women, Caste Combination, Age To Play Roles, Say Sources

After its historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now preparing for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his new Cabinet. Ahead of the swearing-in of 'Yogi 2.0', sources have named many factors like women, caste combination, education qualification and age of the MLAs that are being considered as part of the planning. BJP has held several rounds of meetings after the poll results on March 10 to discuss the new possible Cabinet.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Provide Personal Contact Number As Anti-corruption Helpline

A day after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann announced his first big decision on Thursday. Taking to his social media handle, Mann announced that an anti-corruption helpline, his personal WhatsApp number, will be launched on 23 March – Shaheed Divas, the day Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged by the British.

Russia Refuses To Comply With ICJ Order To Stop Ukraine War; 'no Consent Here'

In a significant development, Russia on Thursday, March 17, refused the demand of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the war in Ukraine. Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the ICJ has a concept of 'consent of the parties,' and there was no such 'consent' to end the war, on Moscow's part.

Harbhajan Singh To Be AAP's Punjab Candidate For 2022 Rajya Sabha Polls?

In a massive development, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is likely to join Aam Aadmi Party and become the party’s Punjab candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections slated to be held later this year. The decision comes close in the heels of AAP’s successful Assembly election in Punjab, which saw Bhagwant Mann become the new Chief Minister of the state. Earlier in the day, sources close to PTI had confirmed that the party’s top leadership, including the new CM, approached Harbhajan with an offer to become their nominated candidate for the next Rajya Sabha term.

Zelenskyy Blames Germany For Delay In Ukraine's Membership To EU; 'for You, Its Politics'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that by delaying Ukraine's access to European institutions, Germany is contributing to the construction of a new European wall. In an address to members of the German Bundestag, the Ukrainian President criticised the fact that many German lawmakers do not want to constrain Russia as the situation demands.

Cyclone 'Asani' Likely To Form Over Central Bay Of Bengal On March 21: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the year's first cyclone, Asani, is likely to form over the central Bay of Bengal on March 21. Though the cyclone is unlikely to cross the Indian coast, heavy rain and strong winds are expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to IMD's rainfall warning, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during March 16- 20.

