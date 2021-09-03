Republic Top 10 Headlines: Afghan Resistance Seizes Pak IDs; Rakul Preet Grilled By ED

Quick links:
Amid the raging battle between the Taliban and the Afghan Resistance for Panjshir Valley, a Pakistani ID card has surfaced, again confirming the Imran Khan-led govt's active involvement in the insurgency and 'invasion' of Afghanistan over the recent weeks. This ID card released by the Northern Alliance is of a Pakistani terrorist serving under the Excise and Taxation Department, Government of Punjab (in Pakistan). The document being found on the outskirts of Panjshir clearly suggests that special Pakistani forces are collaborating with the Taliban and Al Qaeda and propelling their agenda to spread terror. This comes just a day after the Al Qaeda, which the US entered Afghanistan to destroy 20 years ago, joined the Taliban in its conquest of Panjshir valley, which has held out against wave after wave of attack.
During his speech at Punjab Vidhan Sabha's special session, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said that India continues to remain a pluralistic country that is home to almost every faith in the world. Talking about religious intolerance across the world, he said that China is oppressing Uyghur Muslims and the Taliban is intolerant of religions.
The United Kingdom snubbed Pakistan's attempt after its Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi attempted to attack India over Pro-Pakistan Kashmiri Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani's death. While spreading mistruths about Geelani's body being 'snatched by the security forces', the Pakistan Minister lied that the separatist could not even get a decent burial. Informing that a funeral ceremony will be held for Geelani all across Pakistan, Qureshi, the Foreign Minister of the biggest state sponsor of terrorism, said that India cannot suppress human feelings and sentiments.
In a significant development, the Northern Alliance-led resistance sources have informed Republic Media Network that Afghanistan's 'Caretaker President' Amrullah Saleh and Commander Ahmad Massoud are safe and present in Panjshir Valley. Rumours that are doing rounds state both Afghan leaders fled to Tajikstan amid ascending oppression by the Taliban.
The Centre will be signing the "Karbi Peace Accord" on Saturday. The agreement will be signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Hiamnta Biswa Sarma. The 1,040 militants, who surrendered earlier, will also be present.
In a big development in JEE exam scam, sources informed on Friday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was carrying out searches in Indore after reportedly coming across 'hawala' transactions. Earlier during the day, the CBI had detained 7 people who allegedly tried to bring down the ongoing Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main).
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo broke the international goalscoring record in men's football on Wednesday night when he hit a brace against the Republic of Ireland. Ronaldo has now scored 111 goals in international football, thereby breaking Ali Daei's record of 109 goals. As a result of this historic feat, he has now received a Guinness World Record certificate.
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday interrogated Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh for more than seven hours in the 2017 money laundering and drugs case. The actor was seen leaving the ED office in Hyderabad after the interrogation on Friday evening.
In a major boost to India’s drone arsenal, the Indian Army is set to procure over 100 explosive-laden 'SkyStriker' drones, capable of long-range tactical strikes from Bengaluru-headquartered firm Alpha Design, in a joint venture (JV) with Israeli firm Elbit Security Systems (ELSEC). The drones can carry ammunition atop them and strike targets from far-off distances. The Army, under emergency procurement powers, signed the contract worth Rs 100 crore on September 1.
As tainted ex-cop Sachin Vaze and encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma have been charged with murder in the Antilia Bomb Scare case and Mansukh Hiren Murder case by National Investigation Agency (NIA), Republic Media Network has accessed details of the charge sheet. As per the NIA, the charge sheet runs into over 10,000 pages.
