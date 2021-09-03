Republic Top 10 Headlines: Afghan Resistance Seizes Pak IDs; Rakul Preet Grilled By ED

Afghan Resistance Seizes Pakistan ID Cards From Taliban Terrorists Killed At Panjshir

Amid the raging battle between the Taliban and the Afghan Resistance for Panjshir Valley, a Pakistani ID card has surfaced, again confirming the Imran Khan-led govt's active involvement in the insurgency and 'invasion' of Afghanistan over the recent weeks. This ID card released by the Northern Alliance is of a Pakistani terrorist serving under the Excise and Taxation Department, Government of Punjab (in Pakistan). The document being found on the outskirts of Panjshir clearly suggests that special Pakistani forces are collaborating with the Taliban and Al Qaeda and propelling their agenda to spread terror. This comes just a day after the Al Qaeda, which the US entered Afghanistan to destroy 20 years ago, joined the Taliban in its conquest of Panjshir valley, which has held out against wave after wave of attack.

