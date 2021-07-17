Republic Top 10 Headlines: Afghanistan War; Punjab Congress Power Tussle & More

Daughter of Afghanistan's envoy to Pakistan abducted, tortured; Ghani govt demands answers

In a breaking development, on July 16, the daughter of Afghanistan's envoy to Pakistan Najib Alikhail was kidnapped and released after 6 hours from the capital city of Islamabad, the Afghan government confirmed. The official statement released by Afghanistan revealed that the envoy's daughter, Silsila Alikhail, was allegedly severely tortured by kidnappers before she was released. The perpetrators remain unknown to local police and officials.

Pak MoFA terms abduction of Afghanistan envoy's daughter 'manhandling'; probe launched

Following the summon of Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan in the abduction of the daughter of Afghanistan's envoy to Pakistan Najib Alikhail, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry released their official statement. Calling the incident 'man-handling' not abduction, Pakistan Foreign Ministry in its official release stated that Islamabad Police has launched a thorough investigation. On July 16, the daughter of Afghanistan's envoy to Pakistan Najib Alikhail was kidnapped and released after 6 hours from the capital city of Islamabad.

Capt Amarinder seeks public apology from Sidhu say AICC sources; Rawat details meeting

Amidst the political turmoil in the Punjab Congress Camp between two faction groups, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on Saturday rang the doorbell of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder's house in Chandigarh. The AICC in-charge Harish Rawat reportedly met Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder in Chandigarh to bring him on board over the decision taken by the Congress's High Command over Navjot Singh Sidhu's designation.

Amid buzz of Sidhu's appointment as Punjab Cong chief, party MP sides with Partap Bajwa

While an announcement of Navjot Singh Sidhu's appointment as the president of the Punjab Congress is yet to be made, party leaders already seem miffed with the decision. Member of Parliament from Congress Ravneet Singh Bittu taking to his official Twitter on Thursday shared a post, which portrayed Partap Singh Bajwa as a better choice for the position, opining that the former President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee at least belonged to a different clan, unlike Sidhu or even CM Amarinder Singh. Bittu, projecting his agreement to the post, wrote 'makes sense'.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa calls for meeting of BJP MLAs, Ministers after his Delhi visit

After holding a marathon of meetings with BJP top brass in the national capital, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday called a meeting with the party MLAs and Ministers on July 26, sources informed. CM Yediyurappa's call for a meeting with the party's legislators comes amid speculations of a rift in the state unit of the party, resentment towards Yediyurappa from certain leaders of the saffron party, though the same has been refuted by the Chief Minister time and again.

'Two ends of a river': NCP refutes rumours of alliance with BJP after PM-Pawar meet

Putting to end all speculations of the coming together of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Saturday asserted that the two parties were like "two ends of a river that can never meet". Speculations began after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day to discuss 'various issues' amid the ongoing war of words between NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Nisith Pramanik a Bangladeshi national? Congress MP urges PM Modi to conduct enquiry

On Saturday, July 17, Ripun Bora, Rajya Sabha member and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President asked PM Modi to conduct an inquiry into the allegations that newly appointed Union Minister Nisith Pramanik is a Bangladeshi national. Bora put up a tweet with a letter to the PM and said that numerous news agencies have reported Pramanik, the Minister of State for Home Affairs to be a Bangladeshi national. Pramanik is the youngest Cabinet Minister of BJP.

France permits entry for overseas travelers inoculated with SII's COVISHIELD vaccine

In what can be termed as a major relief for Indians, France will now allow overseas visitors inoculated with the Serum Institute of India (SII) manufactured COVISHIELD vaccine to enter the country beginning from Sunday (July 18). France is the latest European Union (EU) nation to recognise the Indian-made vaccine. As per reports, France is also increasing border inspections to restrict the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID.

India at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Full list of 119 Indian athletes, their sports & events

With just days to go for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India is sending its biggest ever contingent for the mega event. Indian Olympics Association (IOA) Chief Narinder Batra during PM Modi's interaction with India's Tokyo-bound athletes had revealed that India will be sending a 228-strong contingent for the sports extravaganza in Tokyo, including 119 athletes. He had further stated that out of 119 athletes, 52 are women and 67 are men. During the 2016 Rio Olympics, India had sent a total of 117 athletes which was earlier the biggest ever.

Tokyo Olympics: Germany's football team walks off pitch after alleged racial abuse

Germany's Olympics football team walked off the pitch after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused during his side's warm-up match against Honduras on Saturday. As a result of the German team walking off, the game between Germany and Honduras ended five minutes early, with the score at 1-1. The German football association (DFB) revealed the reasons for walking off the pitch in a tweet.

