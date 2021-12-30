Republic Top 10 Headlines: AFSPA Extended In Nagaland; Putin & Biden To Hold Talks & More

AFSPA Extended In Nagaland For 6 More Months Even As MHA Panel Mulls 'repeal' Option

Despite the vociferous demand for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the application of this law in Nagaland for a period of 6 more months. In a Gazette notification dated Thursday, the MHA argued that the use of Armed Forces in aid of civil power is necessary as the whole of Nagaland is in a "disturbed and dangerous" condition. On December 20, the Nagaland Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to repeal AFSPA from the state following the uproar on the killing of civilians in Oting.

Read Full Story Here

COVID Vaxx Effective Against Omicron, T Cell Immunity Holding Up Better Than Expected: WHO

As the world is witnessing a huge spike in infections from the new COVID-19 strain among both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday stated that the existing vaccines have appeared to be still effective against the Omicron. Emphasising that despite the surge in infection rates, the severity of the disease has remained lower than expected, WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said that since the "T cell immunity is holding up better against Omicron. This will protect us against severe disease." Taking to Twitter, she also urged people to get their due jabs.

Read Full Story Here

India, Philippines Close To Finalising Deal On Export Of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

In another achievement for the Modi government’s defence export push, India is expected to soon get export orders from the Philippines for indigenous BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. The DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace together have been pushing hard for exports of this missile to friendly foreign countries for the last few months.

Read Full Story Here

Mumbai: COVID-19 Dampens New Year Celebrations; Sec 144 Imposed Till January 7

An alarm has been sounded in Mumbai after the city reported a sharp increase in daily COVID-19 cases with a steep rise in Omicron infections. In light of the worsening Coronavirus situation, the Mumbai Police has ordered a complete ban on New Year celebrations, both indoor and outdoor, with effect from Thursday, December 30.

Read Full Story Here

Sri Lanka, India Look To Develop Investment Ties As China Tightens Grip On Island Nation

Amid the recent speculations over Chinese investment in the island nation, both India and Sri Lanka are working on developing an understanding to have certain 'red lines' which none of them would cross, said Sri Lanka envoy Asoka Milinda Moragoda on Wednesday. Speaking in a virtual interactive session organised by the Gandhinagar-based Rashtriya Raksha University, Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda said that a dialogue with the Indian government holds significance for the development of trust and understanding between both countries in concern to China's presence in the island nation.

Read Full Story Here

Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi's 'personal' Abroad Visit, Asks BJP Not To Spread Rumours

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi jets off abroad, party's senior leader Randeep Surjewala has slammed the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) accusing it of spreading 'rumours unnecessarily'. Surjewala also informed that the Wayanad MP is on 'brief personal visit'. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has jetted off to Italy to ring in New Year 2022, sources told Republic Media Network on Wednesday.

Read Full Story Here

Vladimir Putin & Joe Biden To Hold Phone Call Today Amid Growing Tensions Over Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will be holding a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday in a bid to discuss a range of topics, a senior US administration official said. While citing the official, CNN reported that the telephone call was requested by Putin, Biden accepted because “he believes when it comes to Russia there is no substitute for direct-leader dialogues”. Now, during the call, the US President will make clear to Putin that there is a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions in the region if only the Russian leader is interested in talking.

Read Full Story Here

Congress Asks 'no Make-in-India Cars For PM?' As SPG Adds New Car To PM's Security Fleet

Slamming the union government over purchasing an expensive luxury car for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress has criticised its decision saying that the purchase has been done at the time when the country's economy is facing a major hit in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Referring to PM Modi's remarks of calling himself a 'fakir', Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said, "Every person in the country desires to be a fakir like Modi who flies in an Rs 8,000 crore aircraft, rides in Rs 20 crore car and spends Rs 2,000 crore on building a home."

Read Full Story Here

NASA Says James Webb Space Telescope Begins Sun Shield Deployment: 'Blooming Like Flower'

As NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope enters the most perilous phase of '29 days on the edge’ in its journey to the solar orbit, the space administration on Wednesday informed in a new post that the observatory has latched into place its forward and Aft Unitized Pallet Structures. Webb is "blooming like a flower" in space, the space administration tweeted. NASA meant that the observatory was now unfolding the massive Sun shield after it passed the moon.

Read Full Story Here

Pakistan Buys 25 China-made J-10C Jets In Response To India's Rafale Aircraft Acquisition

In response to India's Rafale aircraft purchase, Pakistan has acquired a full squadron of 25 Chinese multirole J-10C fighter jets, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday. The minister told reporters in his home city of Rawalpindi that a full squadron of 25 all-weather aircraft comprising J-10C will attend the Pakistan Day ceremony on March 23 next year. Apparently, China has come to the rescue of its closest ally by providing J-10C, one of its highly reliable fighter jets.

Read Full Story Here

Image: RepublicWorld