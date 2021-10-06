Republic Top 10 Headlines: Ajay Mishra Meets Amit Shah; Amarinder Singh Likely To Meet PM

Nobel Prize For Chemistry 2021: Benjamin List, David WC Win For Creating Molecular Tool

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded this year’s Nobel prize for Chemistry to two scientists Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan, on October 6. The scientists will share the award for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis. According to the Nobel Prize official press release, this new invention by the two chemists has made chemistry “greener” and has significantly influenced pharmaceutical research.

Param Bir Singh Pulled Up By Justice Chandiwal Panel; 'how Can Man Of His Rank Disappear?'

Amid reports of Param Bir Singh fleeing India, Justice Chandiwal Panel on Wednesday pulled up the former Mumbai Police Commissioner and demanded to know how could a man of his rank disappear. Highlighting that Param Bir resides in a government quarter in the Malabar Hill area of Mumbai, the Justice Chandiwal Panel cast aspersions over the tainted IPS officer's untraceability. The development comes a week after Maharashtra's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil claimed that Param Bir Singh may have escaped India.

Lakhimpur Violence: Ajay Mishra Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah In National Capital

Union MoS Home, Ajay Mishra met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Wednesday. The meeting between the two Union Ministers is taking place at Amit Shah's residence. This comes in the aftermath of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident wherein eight people including four protesting farmers were killed. Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been accused of mowing down the farmers and he is also named in the FIR registered against several other people involved in the violence.

Pakistan Role In Terror Plot Nailed, Terrorist Zakir Had Received VoIP Calls From Country

In the latest development in the Pakistan-Dawood terror plot, the Maharashtra ATS on Wednesday revealed that arrested terrorist Zakir Shaikh had received Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls from Pakistan. The latest revelation has nailed the Imran Khan-led nation's role in the multi-state ISI terror module was busted by the Delhi Police Special Cell with two other state police departments in September. Terror-accused Zakir Shaikh was arrested by Maharashtra ATS on September 17. He along with two other terror suspects Rizwan Monim and Irfan Shaikh are under Maharashtra ATS custody till October 11.

Amarinder Singh Leaves For Delhi Amid Suspense Over Next Political Move; Likely To Meet PM

Amid anticipation of his next political move, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh departed from Chandigarh for the national capital on Wednesday. In his second visit to Delhi since stepping down as the CM, he is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi. This assumes significance as sources told Republic TV earlier that Singh might float a new party based on the broad theme of 'security of the state and the nation' and have a tacit understanding with like-minded parties in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

PM Modi Interacts With Beneficiaries Of SVAMITVA Yojana In MP, Distributes Property Cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA Yojana in Madhya Pradesh and further distributed e-property cards to around 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the scheme. While interacting with the beneficiaries through a video conference, PM Modi said that the scheme is not just a scheme to provide legal documents but is the "new mantra" for development in the villages across the country with the help of modern technology. While speaking about the launch of the SVAMITVA scheme in different states, the PM said that property cards were made for around 22 lakh families in the initial stage and was launched as a pilot project.

UP Govt Lifts Restrictions; Allows People In Group Of Five To Visit Lakhimpur Kheri

Uttar Pradesh ADG, Law & Order, Prashant Kumar on Wednesday informed that the police has initiated a helpline number where people can share evidence regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. ADG Kumar also informed that the identities of people providing evidence shall be kept confidential in order to ensure a fair investigation.

Rahul Gandhi Squabbles Over UP Police Asking Him To Use State Vehicle For Lakhimpur Visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other party leaders landed at Lucknow airport on Wednesday to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the kin of the deceased. The Uttar Pradesh Government on Wednesday allowed Rahul Gandhi and his delegation to meet the kin of the deceased farmers who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur violence incident.

Farooq Abdullah Meets Family Of Kashmiri Pandit Killed By Terrorists In Srinagar

Kashmir's National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah reached out to the family of victim Makhan Lal Bindroo, who was killed by the terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. Three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir lost their lives in separate terrorist attacks that took place within almost one hour.

Indian Army Donates 50 Oxygen Concentrators To Rafiabad Health Officials In J&K Amid COVID

The Indian Army donated 50 oxygen concentrators to Rafiabad health officials in Baramulla amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Army donated the Oxygen Concentrators in collaboration with the Centre for Health Research and Innovation (CHRI), a non-profit organisation supported by the National Stock Exchange Fund (NSEF).

