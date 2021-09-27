Republic Top 10 Headlines: Akash Prime Missile Test Success; UP Cabinet Expansion & More

'Akash Prime' Missile successfully test-fired; Here's how it's a gamechanger for India

In a major boost to India's missile arsenal, a new version of Akash Missile – ‘Akash Prime’ was successfully tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha on Monday. According to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile in its maiden flight test after improvements intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircraft. Equipped with a homegrown RF seeker which imparts an improved accuracy while intercepting targets in various conditions, as is quite evident from the test, the missile will be a game-changer for India.

Jammu: Narco-terror plot busted by BSF along intl. border in Akhnoor; 1 kg Heroin seized

On Monday, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major bid to push weapons and drugs into Indian territory through the international borders in the Akhnoor area of Jammu. Acting on specific input, the BSF conducted a search operation near the international border and found a bag hidden in thick sarkanda grass. The bag contained 4 pistols, one packet containing narcotics (likely Heroin) weighing about one kg, and fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 2,75,000.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet: CM Yogi allots portfolios to newly-inducted Ministers; check here

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inducted 7 more Ministers into his Cabinet. On Monday, the Ministers were allotted their respective portfolios. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Yogi Adityanath announced that all the Ministers have been allotted their respective portfolios, and exuded hope that under their 'welfare-orientated, experienced, and diligent mentorship', their respective portfolios will reach new heights. Having said that, he extended his good wishes to all.

PM Modi instructs to ensure vaccination, health check-up for workers at Central Vista site

A day after paying a surprise visit to the Central Vista Project site, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that a digital archive will be set up to recognise the contribution of the workers employed there. The official Twitter account of the Prime Minister's office stated that the archive will reflect the workers' personal details, including their names, the place they belong to, and pictures. Besides the archive, all the workers engaged on the site will be given a certificate.

'Can't support this': Congress dubs PM's Central Vista visit 'thoughtless & insensitive'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the construction site of the Central Vista project, Congress on Monday dubbed it as a 'thoughtless and 'insensitive' gesture. Questioning the timing of the project, the national party highlighted that India is still recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic, and went on to ask whether PM Modi ever visited a hospital or an oxygen plant site.

Bhabanipur violence: BJP meet EC officials; demand section 144, CRPF vigil till poll end

Following the ruckus on the final day of the by-poll campaigning in Kolkata's Bhabanipur, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation reached the office of the Election Commission and held talks with the officials while submitting a report on the matter.

'Kannadigas' own party': Kumaraswamy says JD(S) will come to power in 2023 assembly polls

Referring to JD(S), former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that "Kannadigas own party" will come to power and set a target of winning a minimum of 123 seats in the Karnataka assembly polls 2023. The Janata Dal (Secular) organised "Janata Parva 1.0", a four-day training workshop for party legislation in Bengaluru, aimed at bringing it to power in the next polls.

NCPCR seeks response from Digvijaya Singh over remarks on students in RSS-backed schools

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday sought an explanation from the Indian National Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh over his alleged remarks that RSS-backed Saraswati Shishu Mandir Schools sow seeds of hatred in minds of children.

'Talks should be unconditional', says former Haryana CM as Congress supports Bharat Bandh

As farmers have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' to mark the one-year anniversary of the three agricultural laws, former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda advised the Central government to talk to the farmers protesting without any preconditions.

Rohini Court shootout: Delhi HC to hear plea seeking enhanced security in district courts

Following the audacious shootout in the Rohini court in the national capital, the Delhi High Court took cognizance of the gravity of security in district courts. Subsequent to the firing by assailants of 'Tillu Gang' on the deceased gangster, Jitender Gogi, a plea has been filed by Advocate Richa Singh and the same would be heard on September 29 by a bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh. The plea seeks to enhance security and safety protocols that were flouted following the Rohini courtroom fiasco that killed three people.

