Republic Top 10 Headlines: Amarinder Singh Vs Navjot Singh Sidhu; WB Violence & More

Capt Amarinder & Sidhu hold separate meetings; defy Cong's 'working together' claim

In a bid to show strength, Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, who have been at loggerheads with each other for quite some time held meetings simultaneously on Thursday evening. While the meeting of the Patiala MLA is taking place at his residence, the meeting of the Amritsar MLA is taking place at his farmhouse. Both the meetings have in attendance supporters belonging to the Punjab unit of the Congress.

Mamata Banerjee irked by NHRC, claims West Bengal post-poll violence report to HC 'leaked'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is reportedly unhappy with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for spilling out their observations while probing the post-poll violence in the state. Mamata Banerjee's discomfort has come in the backdrop of NHRC submitting its report to the Calcutta High Court and appealing to the court to order a CBI inquiry into the 'grievous offences like murder and rape' that allegedly took place during the post-poll violence.

Arunachal Pradesh's border row with Assam: 4 parties seek President Kovind's intervention

Four opposition parties in Arunachal Pradesh, including the Congress, have written to President Ram Nath Kovind drawing his attention to the state’s recent boundary dispute with Assam. The leaders of the political parties have sought the President’s intervention in resolving the dispute between the neighbours over the Kimin area. Recently, the Kimin area along the interstate border was passed off as Bilgarh in Assam, triggering a fresh controversy.

Mamata Banerjee to meet Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar in Delhi amid buzz over anti-BJP front

Amid renewed buzz over the formation of an anti-BJP front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is heading to New Delhi on Friday, where she will hold talks with several Opposition leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Banerjee, who is likely to spend a few days in the national capital, has apparently timed her visit around the monsoon session of Parliament as senior leaders of various parties will be in town at the time. However, the TMC Supremo has denied there is anything unusual about her visit.

BJP claims Rahul Gandhi has 'military phobia' after Cong leaves parliamentary panel meet

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi for allegedly walking out of a meeting of Parliament's Standing Committee on Defence, Bharatiya Janata Party leader NV Subhash on Thursday asserted that the former Congress President was 'military phobic'. He, while speaking to the media about the entire episode, underlined that Rahul Gandhi had not once in the past attended the meeting of the Parliament Defence panel, and called his absence from all the meetings a 'degradation of the morale' of the country's defense personnel.

China ready to seek a mutually acceptable solution: Wang Yi to Jaishankar on LAC conflict

With India firmly conveying to China that the prolongation of the existing situation in eastern Ladakh was visibly impacting the bilateral ties in a "negative manner", Beijing on Thursday said it is ready to seek a mutually acceptable solution to the issues that require "emergency response" through negotiation and consultation.

Jaishankar calls on Afghanistan Prez; reiterates support for peace & stability amid crisis

External Affairs Minister Subramanian Jaishankar called on Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing situation in the war-torn country and reiterated support for peace and stability. "Pleased to call on President Ashraf Ghani. Discussed the current situation in and around Afghanistan. Reiterated our support for peace, stability, and development of Afghanistan," EAM informed in a tweet.

Health Ministry cautions states over complacency on COVID; urges to follow a 5-fold strategy

Health Ministry on Thursday wrote to all the states reiterating the need to continue the five-fold strategy of testing, tracking, treatment, vaccination, and following COVID protocol in order to keep the COVID-19 cases under control. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in his letter to the state highlighted that complacency in following the COVID-19 protocols can lead to another surge in cases as he urged the states to ensure the continuity in momentum against the pandemic.

JEE (Main) 2021 exam update: NTA postpones dates for Session 4; Check new dates here

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday announced that JEE Main dates for Phase IV have been postponed. As per him, the JEE (Main) 2021 Phase IV will now be held on 26th-27th and 31st August 2021. It will also be continued on 1st and 2nd September 2021. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to inform the same. He tweeted, "In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximize their performance, the @DG_NTA has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 Exam."

ECB CEO rules out strict bio-bubbles for England-India series; other COVID norms to stay

England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison confirmed that strict bio-secure bubbles will not be imposed during the India series due to the negative impact on players' mental health. In an interview with the press ahead of the start of The Hundred tournament, Harrison stated that England players will be kept in an environment different from the previous year in order to help them cope with the mental aspect of biosecurity bubbles. Harrison said players will be given more freedom going forward, including the facility to train outside and socialize with one another in their hotels.

