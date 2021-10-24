Republic Top 10 Headlines: Amit Shah Inspects BSF Bunkers; Sameer Wankhede Writes To CP

As Amit Shah Visits International Border, BSF ADG Briefs Him On Border Security Situation

After Home Minister Amit Shah visited the India-Pakistan International Border where he inspected BSF Army Bunkers and met the families and the residents, BSF ADG NS Jamwal on Sunday briefed the media on the HM's visit, stating that they have been assured that all the international border issues like terror tunnels and drones will be resolved soon.

NCB Backs Sameer Wankhede, Dismisses Bribery Allegations In Aryan Khan Drug Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) released a statement on Sunday firmly rejecting allegations that its private detective demanded Rs 25 crores from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan.

Home Minister Amit Shah Inspects BSF Bunkers Along International Border, Meets Locals

Amid Home Minister Amit Shah's three day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the HM on Sunday visited the India-Pakistan International Border where he was briefed by the Border Security Force (BSF) ADG and other officials over PAK Terror Tunnel Module through which Pakistan usually pushes terrorists into the Indian territory. The Union Home Minister also visited and inspected three Army Bunkers later in the day and met the families and the residents at the international border.

'BJP Does Not Even Spare Woman MP, Beats Up Rival Parties': WB CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the BJP of "beating up" political opponents who dare to conduct rallies in Tripura, and claimed that even a woman MP is not spared.

Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal Takes A Dig At Congress' Infighting, Says 'rift Will Grow Wider'

With the tussle inside the Punjab Congress seeing no end, the split seems to have grown wider with Senior Congress leaders like Manish Tewari condemning the Punjab Congress and AICC for their inability to resolve the dispute and for perceiving the issue ‘ostensibly’.

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Writes To Mumbai CP, Seeks Protection Amid NCP Threats

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is at the centre of a political storm over the recent drugs bust case, wrote a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Sunday, seeking protection from any "legal action to frame him falsely with ulterior motives."

Lalu Yadav Confirms Mahagathbandhan Split: 'Should We Leave Seats To Congress To Lose?'

Ahead of his return to Patna six months after getting bail in a fodder scam case, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday, rubbished any alliance with Congress itself - burying the Mahagathbandhan. Slamming Congress' poor poll performance, he questioned if he was expected to give seats to Congress to lose. RJD's ally Congress has ended its 'Mahagathbandhan', announcing that it will contest on all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections.

Ghulam Nabi Azad Reacts To Row Over 'terror Under Control' Remark; 'Selective Video Shown'

On Sunday, reacting to the ongoing controversy on the Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘reduced militancy in Kashmir’ statement, Senior Congress leader has cleared the air around the statement and said that he was misquoted, and that only a particular segment of his conversation was recorded in the video, in which he could be heard speaking about the reduced militancy in the valley.

G-20 Summit: PM Modi Likely To Pitch For United Approach To Deal With Afghanistan Crisis

At the forthcoming two-day G-20 Summit in Italy, PM Narendra Modi is expected to call for a united global approach in dealing with the Afghanistan situation, climate change challenges and the coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to PTI on Sunday, 24 October, two people familiar with the development said that PM Modi is likely to present India’s perspective to combat the key challenges facing the globe. They also added that the PM is likely to leave for the visit to Italy and Scotland either on Thursday or Friday next week.

JDU Slams Lalu Prasad Yadav's ‘anti-dalit’ Pejorative Against Congress' Bhakta Charan Das

Opposition parties in Bihar have taken offence against the RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s choice of words against the Bihar Congress Chief Bhakta Charan Das and slammed Lalu for using an ‘anti-dalit’ pejorative.

