Republic Top 10 Headlines: Amit Shah To Visit Goa, UP Election, US-Russia Spat & More

'Assembly Violated Own Rules': Mahesh Jethmalani Alleges Lawlessness In Maharashtra

After the Supreme Court revoked the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the Maharashtra assembly, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, discussing how the judgment was significant in preventing 'legislative tyranny'.

Goa Elections: Amit Shah To Visit Poll-bound State On Jan 30, To Address Three Rallies

Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the coastal state. The home minister will visit Goa on January 30 to chalk out the campaign strategies in the run-up to the assembly elections in the poll-bound state. Shah will also hold three public rallies and address the people of the coastal state.

UP Polls: Akhilesh, Jayant Chaudhary Aver 'BJP Fooled People, RLD-SP Will Bring Change'

After a meeting in Muzaffarnagar ahead of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the people of the state wanted a change. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Yadav explained his statement saying that the people were fooled by the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government as "their manifesto proved to be false and their promises proved to be false."

Punjab Elections: SAD's Majithia Slams Rival Sidhu; 'he Can Go To Pakistan For CM Chair'

With Akali Dal fielding General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia against Congress’ Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu in the Amritsar East constituency for the upcoming Punjab elections, all eyes are set on the forthcoming captivating battle. Shiromani Akali Dal’s veteran leader Majithia, who was engrossed in controversy after he was apprehended in a drug case, filed his nomination on Friday from the Amritsar East constituency, which is Navjot Sidhu's turf.

Asaduddin Owaisi Tells Republic "I'm A Patriot, Not Nationalist" As AIMIM Eyes UP Polls

Ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in an exclusive conversation with Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy shared the political lessons he learnt from his forefathers. With major competition being seen between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), Owaisi suggested that there was no point in the two parties replicating each other's principles.

IMD Predicts Moderate To Light Rainfall Followed By Heavy Snowfall Over Northern Regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall followed by isolated heavy snowfall in parts of North India in the next 3 to 4 days till February 5. According to its latest update, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is likely to occur over SHWB and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram Tripura on January 31 and February 1. Apart from that, isolated thunderstorms and lightning have also been predicted over these states in the next 24 hours while isolated light rainfall might occur over Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the next four days and over the coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours.

US Says Conflict With Russia 'not Inevitable'; Putin Can Still Choose Dialogue On Ukraine

As tensions along the eastern borders of Europe continue to escalate with Russia allegedly amassing troops in large numbers, US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin on Friday stated that under such circumstances conflict with Russia over Ukraine "is not inevitable." Speaking at a press briefing, the Pentagon chief touted that the potential Russian invasion would result in "horrific aftermath." In addition, he urged Moscow to engage in diplomatic efforts and reminded that the US stands "unified in opposition" with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies to Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, CNN reported.

US, European Allies Warn Russia Of 'swift & Severe Consequences' Against Ukraine Invasion

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman engaged in a phonic conversation with European allies, including France, Germany, Italy, and the UK to discuss the written response conveyed to Russia against the list of security guarantees sent to Washington last December.

In the meeting held on Tuesday, the officials talked about the importance of close coordination against Russian aggression in the hot zone along the Ukraine-Russia border, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout on Friday. The diplomats also jointly agreed on "swift and severe coordinated consequences" in case of further military incursion into Kyiv.

Omicron Stays Alive On Skin For Over 21 Hours & More Than Week On Plastic Surface: Study

A new study has revealed that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 can stay alive on the skin for more than 21 hours. The Omicron strain can stay on plastic surfaces for more than eight days. According to the study, this might be the reason why the Omicron strain is spreading rapidly in comparison to the previous variants, PTI reported. The study has been conducted by the researchers from the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in Japan and is yet-to-be peer-reviewed and has been published on the preprint repository BioRxiv.

Coronavirus In India Updates: Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold 3rd COVID-19 Review Meeting

After conducting a review meeting on Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is all set to hold another significant conference over COVID-19. The Union Health Minister will be conducting a similar meeting with the officials of 5 other states where he will be reviewing the COVID-19 spread in various states in different phases, Saturday’s meeting will be the third such review meeting.

