Republic Top 10 Headlines: Amit Shah's J&K Visit; ISKCON Devotees Hold Protests & More

PM Modi Meets Indian COVID Vaccine Manufacturers; Discusses Furthering Vaccine Research

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers two days after India reached the 100 crore vaccines milestone. The representatives of Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Panacea Biotech participated in the meeting. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present in the meeting.

Home Minister Amit Shah On A 3-day Visit To J&K; Chairs Key Security Meet In Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the day, and is currently chairing a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar. As per his schedule, he will inaugurate the international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah after the meeting. Although, the inauguration will be through a video conference. It is possible that he will also meet the families of the civilians killed recently in various attacks.

BJP Mahila Morcha Demands Odisha Minister's Arrest Over Alleged Murder Of Teacher

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha on Saturday took out a massive protest in Bhubaneswar over a teacher's murder in Odisha's Kalahandi district. The protestors are demanding the resignation of the Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra and a CBI probe in the matter. The demonstrators also met with a scuffle with police at the Sishu Bhawan after being stopped during the parade from the party office to Naveen Niwas.

Congress Politicises Drug Bust; Accuses NCB Of 'inflicting Revenge Against Aryan Khan'

Days after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) attacked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case, now its ally Congress has also lashed out at the central agency. In a veiled attack on the BJP, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the NCB is "inflicting revenge against Aryan Khan as it is addicted to punishing anyone at the behest of their master."

Bangladesh Violence: ISKCON Devotees Hold Protests Across 700 Temples In 150 Countries

Protests are currently underway in more than 700 ISKCON temples across at least 150 countries today, against the brutal attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh. ISKCON members in cities like Melbourne, Washington DC., London, New York are staging peaceful protests to stand with the victims of vandalism. ISKCON had earlier decided to go on a global protest against such atrocities on October 23, Saturday.

Uddhav Thackeray Admits Param Bir Singh Is 'Missing', May Seek Centre's Help To Track Him

In a key development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray admitted that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir had gone 'missing' as his whereabouts continue to remain a mystery. Addressing an inauguration event of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, CM Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the former top cop in an indirect statement. Stating that 'a complainant' who had levelled grave charges had gone 'missing' in the state, Thackeray said that even in the absence of the accuser, the allegations were being looked into seriously. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud and others were present on the occasion.

AAP's Manish Sisodia Claims BJP Planning To Change Goa CM Ahead Of Assembly Polls

In a key development, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to replace the Goa Chief Minister just two months prior to the state polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has claimed. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Delhi Deputy CM said that sources had informed AAP that BJP was planning to remove Pramod Sawant and elect a new CM in the run-up to the polls. The AAP leader alleged that the saffron party was well aware of the failures of their government in Goa, and was certain that elections could not be fought under Sawant's leadership once again.

Phase 2 Trial Of Bharat Biotech's Nasal Vaccine Nears End; Showing Good Results: Dr Ella

On the verge of completion of the phase-2 trial for the country's first nasal vaccine, Bharat Biotech Chairman and MD Dr Krishna Ella on Saturday said that the trial has so far shown good results. Dr. Ella exuded hope that the vaccine will help in controlling the transmission of the COVID-19 infection. The statement of the Chairman and MD of Bharat Biotech on the nasal vaccine came as he congratulated the country on achieving the feat of administering more than one billion or 100 crore doses of vaccines.

Yogi Adityanath Renames Faizabad Jn As 'Ayodhya Cantt', Slams Oppn On Ram Mandir Politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sounded the poll bugle for the 2022 Assembly Elections on Saturday by slamming the Opposition for engaging in politics over Ayodhya's Ram Mandir for decades. Addressing a rally, Yogi Adityanath said that there had been certain political parties who had since the beginning opposed the construction of the temple, and had even gone on to the extent of firing at devotees. The UP CM said that only after the BJP formed the government in the Centre and state, the construction of the Ram Mandir had begun in full swing.

T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Score, Australia Vs South Africa: Warner Hits Rabada For Two Fours

Check live cricket score and ball by ball commentary of ICC Men T20 World Cup warm-up match between Australia and South Africa on Republic World.

