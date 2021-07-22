Republic Top 10 Headlines: Amnesty On Pegasus Report; Cong Stages Stir; Hungary LGBTQ Law

Amnesty Says NSO Pegasus Spyware List Has ‘numbers Of Interest’, Read Full Statement Here

Issuing a response to Israeli Spyware company NSO Group's denial of all 'snooping' allegations, Amnesty International Israel on Thursday clarified that the list of 50,000 numbers it had unearthed was not specifically snooped upon by using Pegasus. The NGO added that a list of numbers that were of interest to NSO customers was shortlisted to be allegedly spied upon by regimes across the world. Claiming that there was no certainity that Pegasus was used for the alleged snooping, Amnesty claimed that NSO had no mechanism to verify if their software was being misused by its clients.

Tokyo Olympics: Best Feeling To Wear The India Jersey, Says Hockey Player PR Sreejesh

The men's hockey team, along with the other Indian athletes from the country's Olympic contingent, have arrived at the Tokyo Games with the opening ceremony scheduled for July 23. The atmosphere is an electrifying one with many stars out and about at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian men's hockey team's goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, called the Games a 'paradise' and spoke about how it is an amazing feeling to represent the country at the Olympics.

Taliban Destroys Statues From Afghanistan's Cultural Past Declaring Them 'un-Islamic'

Taliban, which has vowed to make Afghanistan the world's most pure Islamic- nation, on Wednesday, July 21, destroyed the horse statues In the Badakhshan area. The statues were built to entertain the children, were destroyed on the grounds that they were 'un-islamic'. Taliban's offensive acts against the Aghanistan civilians continue as many Afghan national forces and foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

India Vs England: Injured Finger Rules Out Washington Sundar; Avesh Khan Under Observation

In a blow for Team India before the start of the 5-match test series against England, all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer Avesh Khan have reportedly been ruled out of the series. This comes as a massive jolt for Team India as opener Shubman Gill is already back to his home due to a shin injury. The injury of Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan came during India's three-day warm-up match against County Select XI.

Hungary's PM Orban Calls Referendum On LGBTQ Law After Facing Widespread Criticism

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban recently said that the government is planning to hold a referendum in order to showcase public support for its new law that aims to protect children. According to a report by AP, he did not clear the timings of the referendum. His statement comes after the European Union term the law discriminatory against the LGBTQ community. According to the law that was passed earlier in June, it bans the depiction of homosexuality to minors in school education programs and media content.

Pegasus Snooping Row: Cong Leaders Stage Stir, Stopped By Police From Marching To Raj Bhavan

Haryana Congress leaders, including MLAs, staged a protest here on Thursday in connection with the Pegasus snooping row, but were stopped by police when they tried to march towards the Raj Bhavan on foot.

'Patience Is Waning': Raj Thackeray Bats For Resumption Of Mumbai Local Trains For All

Even as level-3 restrictions remain imposed across Maharashtra, MNS supremo Raj Thackeray urged the MVA government to at least allow citizens who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to travel in Mumbai local trains. Considered as the lifeline of India's financial capital, the suburban train services were suspended on the midnight of March 22, 2020, after the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and partially resumed on June 15. While the Railways allowed the general public to board the Mumbai local trains only from February 1 this year, they were again barred from the same owing to the second novel coronavirus wave.

Pegasus Row: IT Minister Makes Statement In Rajya Sabha Amid Pandemonium; Rejects Claims

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a statement on the floor of the Rajya Sabha regarding the Pegasus 'snooping' row amid uproar from the opposition MPs. The controversy came to the fore when French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers that were allegedly targeted by Pegasus. According to Vaishnaw, the media reports regarding the same were an attempt to malign Indian democracy and its institutions. Imploring upon all members to examine the issues on the basis of "facts and logic", he slammed the "over-the-top" allegations.

West Bengal HS Result 2021 Out, 97.7% Students Clear The Exams; See How To Check Results

West Bengal HS Result 2021 update: The West Bengal Board has announced class 12th results on Thursday afternoon. Results for all the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams will be available on the website wbresults.nic.in at 4 pm. Some other private websites are also carrying the results. The press conference for WB HS result 2021 began at around 3 pm on Thursday. Students looking forward to seeing results are hereby advised to keep their registration number and date of birth ready to access the West Bengal HS result 2021 at 4 pm. Results can be accessed on the website as well as through SMS.

Intel And Airtel Partner For 5G O-RAN Network Deal To Ramp Up 5G Rollout In India

Bharti Airtel on July 21 announced a collaboration with Intel to ramp up the 5G network development by leveraging virtualized radio access network (vRAN) and O-RAN (open radio access network) technologies. In a move aimed at significantly accelerating 5G in India, Airtel will be deploying Intel’s 3rd gen Xeon® Scalable processors, FPGAs and eASICs, and Ethernet 800 series across its network to set up “a solid foundation for rolling out wide-scale 5G, mobile edge computing and network slicing.”

