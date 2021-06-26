Republic Top 10 Headlines: Anil Deshmukh Summoned By ED; Derek Chauvin Sentenced And More

Ex-Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh summoned by ED

After his aides' arrest, ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday at 11 AM, report sources. The summons was sent after Deshmukh's personal assistant Kundan Shinde and his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande were arrested in connection to a money laundering case at 2 AM, earlier today. Deshmukh's Nagpur residence has already been raided by ED, days earlier.

Former US police officer Derek Chauvin sentenced to jail

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years and 6 months in prison by a US court on Friday which convicted him for the murder of African-American citizen George Floyd. The landmark verdict which is being welcomed as a watershed moment in US policing history makes Chauvin's sentence of 22 and a half years one of the longest given to a police officer for using unlawfully violent force. The police officer's sentence was due on June 25, nearly two months after a jury convicted him of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

COVISHIELD, COVAXIN effective against Delta variant: MoHFW

The Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that the average daily new COVID-19 cases continue to decline from 3,89,803 cases between May 1 to May 7 to 53,093 cases between June 19 to June 25. Since the highest reported peak of 37.45 lakh, active cases on May 10, India's active caseload (6,12,868) has decreased by roughly 83 per cent. Case positivity is also rapidly decreasing, falling from 21.6 per cent between April 30 and May 6 to 3.1 per cent between June 18 and 24. ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava informed that Covidshield and Covaxin work against the variants of SARS CoV 2. The Health Ministry stated that it was an Indian scientist who identified the variants and put it onto the global database.

Manipur 'fully prepared' to combat third wave of COVID-19

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on June 25 said the state is completely prepared to fight the potential third wave of COVID-19 as he inspected the oxygen plant construction at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal. As the country prepares to combat the third wave of COVID-19, the primary requirements like hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilator, and more must be made available to avoid treatment complications. In this regard, the Manipur Chief Minister has inspected oxygen plant constructions sites to ensure no shortage of these essentials occurs. CM Biren informed that the plant will have the capacity to produce 2,000 KL of medical oxygen. The oxygen plant will be commissioned by July 15.

Govt extends deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linkage

The government has extended the due date for of linkage of Aadhaar with PAN from June 30 to September 30, 2021, it announced on Friday. Apart from this, it has also extended the last date for payment under Vivad se Vishwas by 2-4 months. The last day for payment of amount under Vivad se Vishwas (without additional amount) which was earlier extended to June 30, 2021 is further extended to August 31, 2021.The last date of payment under Vivad se Vishwas (with additional amount) has been notified as October 31, 2021.

Suvendu Adhikari demands Central probe in vaccine scam

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan demanding a central agency probe into the alleged Kolkata vaccine scam where a 28-year-old has been accused of duping people into a fake vaccination camp by masquerading as an officer of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). In his two-page letter, Suvendu Adhikari expressed concern over the health and safety of the citizens who had been administered the fake jabs alleging that the 'vaccination camps' by the KMC had been publicized through TMC's trademark 'blue and white balloons.

Tendulkar gets nostalgic about India's 1983 World Cup triumph

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar got nostalgic as he remembered Team India's 1983 World Cup triumph on Friday. It was on June 25, 1983, that a determined Indian team led by the charismatic Kapil Dev lifted their first-ever World Cup trophy by beating the then mighty West Indies at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sachin Tendulkar posted an image of the members of the Indian squad famously known as 'Kapil's Devils' that helped the nation win its first-ever cricket World Cup. He then went on to mention that it was a day that changed Indian cricket history forever.

Russia accuses US, UK of trying to incite conflict

Russia accused the United Kingdom and the United States on June 25 of trying to provocate conflict in the Black Sea. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has reportedly said that Russia would defend its borders using all possible means. Washington and London were trying to incite conflict in the region by failing to accept Crimea as a part of Russia, Russian news agency RIA cited Ryabkov as saying.

Germany: Three killed, five injured in knife attack

Three people were killed while five others were injured in a stabbing attack on June 25 in Germany's Wuerzburg town. A man armed with a long knife went on a murderous spree. Police identified the suspect as a 24-year-old Somali man living in Wuerzburg. The German authorities have shot the suspect in the thigh before he was arrested.

Around 275 million people used drugs worldwide in 2020: UN

Around 275 million people used drugs worldwide last year, while over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders, according to the World Drug Report. The report was released by the United Nations on June 24. According to the report, most countries saw a rise in the use of cannabis during the coronavirus pandemic.

