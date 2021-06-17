Republic Top 10 Headlines: Antilia Bomb Scare Case; Biden's Gift To Putin; COVID And More

PM Modi Lauds Infosys-French Open Association; Hails India's IT Giants' Talent & Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the role played by IT giants Infosys, Capgemini (French, and with a massive presence in India), and others in providing their services to the people worldwide amid the COVID pandemic. Delivering the keynote address at the fifth edition of the Viva Tech Summit, PM Modi noted that Infosys also provided technical support to the 2021 French Open had enabled youngsters around the globe to watch the tourney.

Read full story here

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: NIA Raids Ex-Mumbai Cop Pradeep Sharma's House; Quizzing Likely

In more trouble for former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, the NIA raided his Mumbai residence on Thursday in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. This comes in the wake of the arrest of Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav who are suspected to have procured the gelatin sticks. As per sources, the central agency has found a direct connection between these two accused and Sharma. While it remains to be seen whether the searches which have been underway since 6 am will lead to the arrest of the ex-Mumbai cop, he is most likely to be quizzed soon.

Read full story here

UP Dy CM Sets 300+ Seat Target For BJP In 2022 Polls; Says Party Will Decide CM Face

Setting a 300+ target, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday predicted that the saffron party will win the UP polls in 2022. Stating that the Yogi government had made more progress in 4 years compared to 15 years of SP-BSP govts, he said that the dreams of SP-BSP will be destroyed.

Read full story here

Joe Biden Gifts Vladimir Putin Custom Aviators And Crystal Sculpture Of American Bison

United States President Joe Biden met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the first time after taking office at the White House. President Joe Biden marked his first presidential summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin with a gift. He gifted his Russian counterpart a pair of custom aviator sunglasses and a crystal sculpture of an American bison made by a New York-based glass company.

Read full story here

ONGC Seeks Environment Clearance To Drill 5 Hydrocarbon Exploratory Wells In The Cuddalore

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has sought permission for drilling exploratory wells at 15 places in Tamil Nadu. The wells include 10 in Ariyalur district and five in Cuddalore district. As per reports, ONGC’s Cauvery Basin, Chennai, has submitted documents to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) of the Tamil Nadu government for seeking environmental clearance.

Read full story here

MEA Assures Medical Assistance To Son Of Widowed Woman Hospitalised In Australia

After a widowed woman approached the Delhi High Court and sought direction from the Ministry of External Affairs to provide medical assistance to her son hospitalized in Australia in critical condition, the Centre on Wednesday assured that all possible help will be provided to the woman.

Read full story here

Twitter India MD Quizzed By Delhi Police In Congress 'toolkit' Case: Sources

In a huge development, sources revealed that the Delhi Police has interrogated Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari in the Congress 'toolkit' case. The quizzing reportedly took place on May 31 after members of the Special Cell team flew down to Bengaluru.

Read full story here

IRCTC Train Status: Indian Railways Cancels 26 Trains, Diverts 7; Check The Full List Here

The Indian Railways has cancelled 26 passenger trains in view of non-interlocking work. In addition, routes of 7 other trains have been diverted for the same reason. The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor has therefore shared a list of trans that will be cancelled and diverted on some dates.

Read full story here

South Korea, Uttar Pradesh Govt Building Park In Ayodhya, To Open On Diwali: Envoy

In an interesting development, South Korea's envoy to India Shin Bongkil revealed that his country is building a park in Ayodhya in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he stated that the park is being built in memory of Queen Huh Hwang-ok who originally hailed from Ayodhya.

Read full story here